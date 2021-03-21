TUS vs TIG Dream11 Prediction Kodak Kerala T20

KCA Tuskers vs KCA Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak Kerala T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's TUS vs TIG at Sanathana Dharma College Ground: In the match no.12 of Kodak Kerala T20 tournament, KCA Tigers will take on KCA Tuskers at the Sanathana Dharma College Ground on Sunday. The Kodak Kerala T20 TUS vs TIG match will start at 10 AM IST – March 21. It will be an interesting contest as both the teams are on an even keel at the moment. Tuskers are in fifth position on the points table, having won three out of the nine matches they have played so far. In their previous encounter against the KCA Lions. Meanwhile, the Tigers are placed fourth, with three wins in eight matches. Varun Nayar and Sachin Baby's wonderful knocks helped the Tigers post 153/4 in 20 overs against the KCA Panthers. The live TV telecast and online live streaming of Kodak Kerala T20 match will not be available.

TOSS: The Kodak Kerala T20 toss between KCA Tigers and KCA Tuskers will take place at 9.30 AM IST – March 21.

Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground.

TUS vs TIG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Vishnu Vinod, Varun Nayanar

Batters – Ajinas M, Akash Pillai, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Vathsal Govind Sharma

All-Rounders – Akhil Scaria, Sachin Baby (C)

Bowlers – Athul Raveendran (VC), Ahmed Farzeen, Karaparambli Monish

TUS vs TIG Probable Playing XIs

KCA Tuskers: Anand Krishnan, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Ali, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Sreenath K, Karaparambli Monish, Joffin Jose, Afrad Reshab P N, M. Sreeroop, Vignesh Puthur, Ahmed Farzeen.

KCA Tigers: Bharath Surya, Ajith K A, Abhijit K, Varun Nayanar, Akhil Scaria, Ajinas M, Sachin Baby, Akash Pillai, Niranjan V Dev, Vinil T S, Athul Raveendran.

TUS vs TIG Squads

KCA Tuskers: Vatsal Govind (C), Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Arjun Aji, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Anuj Jotin, MN Neeraj Kumar, Sreeroop MP, Vaishak Chandran, Vishnu P Kumar, Mohit Shibu, Karaparambil Monish, MD Nidheesh, Ahmed Farzeen.

KCA Tigers: Sachin Baby (C), Varun Nayanar (wk), Bharath Surya, Ajith KA, Aquib Fazal, Akash C Pillai, Muhammad Kaif (wk), Aditya Mohan, Akhil Acaria, Athul Raveendran, Fazil Fanoos, Akhil Anil, Sreesanth, Gautham Mohan.

