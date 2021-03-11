TUS vs TIG Dream11 Prediction Kodak Kerala T20

KCA Tuskers vs KCA Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak Kerala T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's TUS vs TIG at Sanathana Dharma College Ground: In the match no.12 of Kodak Kerala T20 tournament, KCA Tigers will take on KCA Tuskers at the Sanathana Dharma College Ground on Thursday. The Kodak Kerala T20 TUS vs TIG match will start at 2 PM IST – March 11. It will be an interesting contest as both the teams are on an even keel at the moment. KCA Tuskers will be high on confidence after the last match convincing win. So far, Tuskers have won one out of three matches and would try to keep the winning momentum if they want to qualify for the finals. On the other hand, KCA Tigers have also won one out of three matches. But they have to give their best performance if they want to win this match.

TOSS: The Kodak Kerala T20 toss between KCA Tigers TUS KCA Tuskers will take place at 1.30 PM IST – March 11.

Time: 2 PM IST

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground.

TUS vs TIG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Varun Nayanar, Nikhil T

Batters – Ajith K A (C), Ajinas M, Akash Pillai, Anand Krishnan

All-Rounders – Abhijit K, Akhil Scaria

Bowlers – Afrad Reshab (VC), Ahmed Farzeen, Karaparambli Monish

TUS vs TIG Probable Playing XIs

KCA Tuskers: Karaparambil Monish (C), Anand Krishnan, Arjun Aji, Anuj Jotin, Sreenath K, MN Neeraj Kumar, Afrad Reshab P N, Vaishak Chandran, Vishnu P Kumar, Nikhil T (wk), Ahmed Farzeen.

KCA Tigers: Bharath Surya, Ajith K A, Abhijit K, Varun Nayanar, Akhil Scaria, Ajinas M, Akhil Anil, Akash Pillai, Niranjan V Dev, Vinil T S, Athul Raveendran.

TUS vs TIG Squads

KCA Tuskers: Vatsal Govind (C), Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Arjun Aji, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Anuj Jotin, MN Neeraj Kumar, Sreeroop MP, Vaishak Chandran, Vishnu P Kumar, Mohit Shibu, Karaparambil Monish, MD Nidheesh, Ahmed Farzeen.

KCA Tigers: Sachin Baby (C), Varun Nayanar (wk), Bharath Surya, Ajith KA, Aquib Fazal, Akash C Pillai, Muhammad Kaif (wk), Aditya Mohan, Akhil Acaria, Athul Raveendran, Fazil Fanoos, Akhil Anil, Sreesanth, Gautham Mohan.

