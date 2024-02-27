Home

Sports

Tushar Deshpande, Tanush Kotian Scripts History In Ranji Trophy; Becomes Second Pair To Achieve Unique Record

Tushar Deshpande, Tanush Kotian Scripts History In Ranji Trophy; Becomes Second Pair To Achieve Unique Record

This is the second time that a number 10 and No.11 pair smashed centuries together in first-class cricket history.

Tushar Deshpande, Tanush Kotian Scripts History In Ranji Trophy; Becomes Second Pair To Achieve Unique Record

New Delhi: Mumbai cricketers Tushar Deshpande and Tanush Kotian created history by putting a 232-run stand in the quarter-final of the Ranji Trophy against Baroda on Tuesday, February 27 at the Sharad Pawar Academy, BKC in Mumbai. Both batters slammed respective centuries. This is the second time that a number 10 and No.11 pair smashed centuries together in first-class cricket history.

Trending Now

The last time it happened was in 1946 when Shute Banerjee and Chandu Sarwate were touring the Indian team and smashed respective centuries against Surrey. This has happened for the first time in Ranji Trophy history.

You may like to read

This partnership has also added another feather in their cap as this is also only the third time an Indian pair has managed a 200-plus stand for the last wicket. Deshpande became the third Indian batter to smash a First-Class hundred while batting at no. 11 and eclipsed Banerjee’s 121 to register the highest FC score by an Indian number 11 batter.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.