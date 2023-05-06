Home

Sports

TV Advertiser Interest In IPL 2023 Drops By 43% In Initial Matches

TV Advertiser Interest In IPL 2023 Drops By 43% In Initial Matches

The decline in advertiser interest is also reflected in the number of brands and categories that have appeared on TV this season.

TV Advertiser Interest In IPL 2023 Drops By 43% In Initial Matches

New Delhi: According to the latest data from Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), the Indian Premier League IPL 2023 is experiencing a significant decrease in television advertising this year. In the first 38 matches of the season, the number of advertisers on TV has plummeted by 43%, with only 48 advertisers on TV so far, as opposed to 81 in the previous season.

Several IPL advertisers from last year, including Maruti Suzuki, Hero, Jaquar & Company, Policybazaar, Godrej Group, Samsung India, Reserve Bank of India, Aditya Birla Group, Muthoot Fincorp, Amazon, Google, Flipkart, Spotify, Bundl Technologies, and One97 Communications, have decided not to advertise on TV this year.

You may like to read

The decline in advertiser interest is also reflected in the number of brands and categories that have appeared on TV this season. According to the BARC report, only 40 categories have advertised on TV this year, resulting in a 33% decrease compared to last year when 60 categories had advertised on TV until the first 38 matches.

Consequently, the number of brands advertising on TV has dropped significantly, with only 93 brands joining this year, a 36% decrease compared to last year’s 147 brands. Notably, some of the big advertisers from last year such as BigBasket, VISA card, CRED, PayTm, Swiggy, Acko, and Byjus, who heavily advertised on TV last year, are absent this year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.