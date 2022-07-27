New Delhi: Alyson Eckmann, American TV and Radio host, took to Tiktok to share her experiences she had when Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo invited her over his house.Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Wants a Move Out of Old Trafford Despite Returning to Training For Manchester United

“I hosted Cristiano Ronaldo’s event for his new perfume. Then we became friends at the party and Cristiano invited me to his house. I told him no, no way, because I had to work the next day. I knew what would happen if I went to his house”, she told. Also Read - Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag Turns Down Questions on Cristiano Ronaldo

”And my friend, who was there with me, said: ‘Aly, you can’t say no, please’. I said to Cristiano: ‘You have to send a driver to take me to my house when I say’. And he said: ‘Ok, yes”, she added. Also Read - Former Manchester United Football Star Wayne Rooney Joins MLS Side D.C United As Head Coach

Eckmann said that she had few glasses of Champagne with the Portuguese international and left his house around 3 am in the morning.

”We left the party, we split up. My friend went with him, I went with his manager. We ended up at his house and had a few glasses of champagne and then, at about three in the morning, I told him I wanted to go home and he sent me with his driver. And that was it.”

”When we left his house, he asked for my number and we texted each other for a month, but it was very simple: ‘Hello how are you. What are you doing? I’m working. I’m at my house”, she further added.

”And that’s where it stayed. I think he wanted me to invite myself to his house, but I don’t go around f***ing celebrities for the sake of f***ing celebrities.”