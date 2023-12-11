Home

TVH vs CRD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Nature Isle T10 League 2023: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s The Valley Hikers vs Champagne Reef Divers T10 Match at Windsor Park, Roseau, 9:30 PM IST Dec 11 Mon

In the match of Nature Isle T10 League 2023 tournament, Team The Valley Hikers will take on Champagne Reef Divers at the Windsor Park on Monday.

TVH vs CRD (credit: Twitter)

TVH vs CRD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Nature Isle T10 League 2023: Kevin James-led The Valley Hikers is all set to compete against Jahseon Alexanders’ Champagne Reef Divers at the Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica in West Indies, on December 11 in Match 5 of the Nature Isle T10 League 2023. Both teams are coming off a win and would like to extend their winning run.

TOSS: The Nature Isle T10 League 2023 toss between Team The Valley Hikers and Champagne Reef Divers will take place at 9 PM IST – on December 11.

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau.

TVH vs CRD Dream11 Team

Keeper – Kyne George

Batsmen – Malakai Xavier (c), Shian Brathwaite (vc), Desron Maloney

All-rounders – Ryshon Williams, Dillon Douglas, Jahseon Alexander

Bowlers – Micah Joseph, Delaney Alexander, Brian Joseph, Jason Lamothe

The Valley Hikers vs Champagne Reef Divers Probable Playing XI

The Valley Hikers: Desron Maloney, Micah Joseph, Kyne George(wk), Kevin James (c), Ryshon Williams, Vincent Lewis, Malakai Xavier, Edmund Morancie, Alvinison Jolly, Jason Lamothe, Delaney Alexander

Champagne Reef Divers: Jahseon Alexander(c), Shian Brathwaite, Yawani Regis(wk), Dillon Douglas, Kurtney Anselm, Brian Joseph, Jervon Raphael, Sebastien Brumant, Shaheim Ceasar, Lluvio Charles, Kimron George

Squads:

The Valley Hikers: Kyne George(WK), Desron Maloney, Malakai Xavier, Edmund Morancie, Alvinison Jolly, Ryshon Williams, Kevin James(C), Vincent Lewis, Jason Lamothe, Delaney Alexander, Micah Joseph, Ajanaim Tavernier(WK), Curvell Marie

Champagne Reef Divers: Lluvio Charles(WK), Yawani Regis(WK), Jervon Raphael, Kimron George, Shian Brathwaite, Dillon Douglas, Jahseon Alexander(C), Kurtney Anselm, Shaheim Ceasar, Sebastien Brumant, Brian Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Darrin Toussaint, Cody Peltier

