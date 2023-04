Home

TVR vs IDK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, NSK Trophy – Kerala T20 Championship: Captain, Vice-captain – DCA Trivandrum vs DCA Idukki, Today’s Probable XIs at St Xavier’s Ground at 1.10 PM IST April 11 Tuesday

TVR vs IDK Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS: The NSK Trophy – Kerala T20 Championship toss between DCA Trivandrum and DCA Idukki will take place at 1:15 PM IST – on April 11.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

TVR vs IDK Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: A K Arjun, A Suresh

Batters: S Sanjeev, A J Nair, A Alias

All-rounders: A Scaria (c), Ananthakrishnan J, M Sebastin

Bowlers: B Narayanan (vc), F Albert, F Fanoos.

TVR vs IDK Probable Playing XIs

DCA Trivandrum: Rahul Chandran, Abhishek Pratap, Rohan Nair, Abhishek Mohan, Fazil Fanoos (C), Shoun Roger, Krishna Devan, Bharath Soorya M (wk), Abi Biju, Vaisakh Chandran, JS Anuraj.

DCA Idukki: M Sebastin, Sanju Sanjeev, Vishnu N Babu (C), Albin Alias, Akhil Scaria, Gokul N-Prakash, Alan Thomas, Gowtham Mohan, Anand Joseph, Anand Suresh (wk), Vishnu Viswam.

