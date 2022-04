TVS vs VEN Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2022

Here is the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and TVS vs VEN Dream11 Team Prediction, TVS vs VEN Fantasy Cricket Prediction, TVS vs VEN Playing 11s Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Vision Shipping vs V Eleven, Fantasy Playing Tips – Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022.

TOSS – The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 toss between Vision Shipping and V Eleven will take place at 9:00 PM (IST).

Time – 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live streaming: Fancode

TVS vs VEN My Dream11 Team

Muhammad Umar-Arshad, Fayyaz Ahmed(C), Ali Abid, Vibhor Shahi, Jamshaid Butt, Sami Ur Rahman, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Waseem(VC), Mohammad Jamshaid, Mohammad Nadeem, Irad Ali

TVS vs VEN Probable Playing XI

The Vision Shipping: Saqib Mahmood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Sami Ur Rahman, Ali Abid, Muhammad Ikram Jaura, Jawad Ghani, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Umar-Arshad (wk), Sajjad Malook, Irad Ali, Muhammad Rohid

V Eleven: Mohammad Waseem, Mithun Dhakkan, Vibhor Shahi, Amir ullah Khan (wk), Fujail Farooqui (c), Bilal Sharif, Anil Sharma / Jamshaid Butt, Sajid Khan, Deep Kundnani, Mohammad Jamshaid, Tarun Kumar