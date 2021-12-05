TW vs GS Dream11 Team Predictions MCA All Star T10 Bash

Tamco Warriors vs Global Stars Dream11 Team Prediction MCA All Star T10 Bash- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s TW vs GS at Kinrara Academy Oval: In match no. 24 of MCA All Star T10 Bash tournament, Global Stars will take on defending champions Tamco Warriors at the Kinrara Academy Oval on Sunday. The MCA All Star T10 Bash TW vs GS match will start at 4:30 PM IST – December 5. With two wins in three games so far, TW have had a splendid campaign so far. They are on top of the table, and will hope for another victory in this game. Global Stars, meanwhile, have won one of their two matches thus far. GS are second in the points table, and will hope to take the game to the opposition. Here is the MCA All Star T10 Bash Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and TW vs GS Dream11 Team Prediction, TW vs GS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, TW vs GS Probable XIs MCA All Star T10 Bash, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Tamco Warriors vs Global Stars, Fantasy Playing Tips – MCA All Star T10 Bash.Also Read - SIX vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Big Bash League T20 Match 1: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, Team News For Today's T20 at Sydney Cricket Ground at 2:15 PM IST December 5 Sunday

TOSS: The MCA All-Star T10 Bash toss between Global Stars and Tamco Warriors will take place at 4 PM IST – December 5. Also Read - BFC vs MCFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC at GMC Athletic Stadium at 9:30 PM IST December 4 Sunday

Time: 4:30 PM IST. Also Read - DG vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Abu Dhabi T10 Final: Captain, Vice-captain, Playing 11s For Today's Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls, Team News For at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 9:30 PM IST December 4 Saturday

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval.

TW vs GS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mohsan Idrees

Batsmen – Hafiz Iqbal (VC), Abdulla Shahid, Anil Kumar Thakur

All-rounders – Saleh Shadman (C), Md Pervej, Muhammad Faisal, Md. Sulaiman

Bowlers – Jahed Ahmed, Muhammad Gufran, Saif Islam

TW vs GS Probable Playing XIs

Tamco Warriors: Ahmad Sabri Idris, Mohd Saufli Salim, Amirul Ehsan Ramil, Mohd Hafiz Aslam, Harfiz Hashim, Mohd Muazzam Abd Hadi, Norshahrizat Nordin, Arzin Ahmad Zahdi, Syariz Amir Sarji, Mohd Adlan Adnan, Muhammad Iqbal Azan.

Global Stars: Upul Anuruddha Sathkumara, Anirudh Pamaraju, Karthik P, Arshad Mehmood, Vivek Narayanasamy, Manikandan Chandrasekaran, Murali C Hakkarabani, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Vineel Saladi, Varun Varghese, Pawan Ramineni.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GS Dream11 Team/ TW Dream11 Team/ Global Stars Dream11 Team Prediction/ Tamco Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – MCA All Star T10 Bash/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.