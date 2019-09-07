The two pictures of MS Dhoni being runout by 1.2 metre and Chandrayaan-2 missing Moon by 2.1 Km is being labelled as the two most heartbreaking pictures for an Indian in 2019. It was heartbreak when Chandrayaan-2’s lander ‘Vikram’ lost contact with ground control, around 2.1 km from the lunar surface. Not so long back, it was the same feeling for an Indian when Dhoni was run out to a freak throw from the deep by Martin Guptill. Team India was knocked out in the semis despite being one of the frontrunners for the title. Even though Indians were heartbroken yet they lauded the effort.

Here is how fans on social space compared the two incidents:

ALSO READ: How Cricket Fraternity Hailed ISRO Scientists | SEE POSTS

“Every Indian is filled with spirit and confidence. We are proud of our scientists. Their hard work has ensured a better life not just for Indian citizens but for the world. We have told the world that the best is yet to come. We want to tell our scientists that India is with you,” said PM Modi in his 25-minute address to the nation.