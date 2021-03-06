Twitter went in overdrive after India completed annihilation of England inside three days to win the fourth Test by an innings and 25 runs. The win also meant they won the four-match series 3-1 and punch their ticket for the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand which will be played later in June at Lord’s in England. Also Read - 4th Test: India Crush England by An Innings And 25 Runs to Claim Series 3-1

It was a comprehensive win for the Indian team as they outclassed England across departments. They lost the toss but the bowlers did well to limit England to 205 and then Rishabh Pant struck a memorable century followed by an equally good 96 not out from Washington Sundar took them to 365 and a handy lead of 160 runs. Also Read - ICC World Test Championship Final: India to Face New Zealand After 3-1 Win Over England

And it took them 54.5 overs to bowl England out again and this time for 135 and win the contest by a huge margin. Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin took five wickets each with the tourists failing to find an answer to the India spin twins. Also Read - 'Unlucky' Washington Sundar Misses Maiden Test Century, Stranded on 96 as India All Out For 365

Daniel Lawrence was the only batsman in their second dig to manage a score of any significance, scoring 50 off 95.

Here are some of the reactions:

3-1 after loosing the 1st test.. Great results for team india @BCCI congratulations to each and every member of the team including the sports staff.. well done to the top performers of the series @ashwinravi99 @akshar2026 @RishabhPant17 @ImRo45 #INDvsENG — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 6, 2021

India have been far too good … the last 3 Tests they have absolutely hammered England … If they can win in England they are without doubt the best Test team of this era … but that will take some doing against the swinging ball … #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 6, 2021

Congratulations Team India on an awesome Test Series victory. England didn’t lose it in Ahmedabad.

They lost it here .#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/NXb1AxCHen — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 6, 2021

0-1 down in the series to winning it 3-1 💪🎉 Character-Belief-Faith. Complete team effort. India India india 🧿❤️🔥 #INDvsENG — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 6, 2021

Too good India ..too good .. once again fighting back and having a lot more in the tank #INDvsENG Congratulations on the win and also making the #WTC finals 👏 — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) March 6, 2021

Indian cricket team in a different space right now.. They have carved it for themselves. Well done all, you have made us proud. @BCCI #INDvsENG @RaviShastriOfc @imVkohli — Amol Muzumdar (@amolmuzumdar11) March 6, 2021

Indian cricketers will now take a short break before gearing up for a five-match T20I series vs England which will also be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium starting March 12. That will be followed by a three-match ODI series in Pune.