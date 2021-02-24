With Motera Stadium hosting its first ever international match after undergoing major redevelopment that saw it become the world’s biggest cricket venue by capacity, Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the venue is being renamed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also Read - LIVE Cricket Score IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 Today's Pink-Ball Test at Motera: Crawley, Root Fall in Quick Succession

The decision was announced as President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday inaugurated the venue which can accommodate over 1,00,000 spectators for a live event. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was also present at the occasion among a host of other dignitaries. Also Read - Live Match Streaming India vs England 3rd Test Day 1: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Day-Night Test Online And on TV

“We have decided to name it after the country’s Prime Minister. It was Modi ji’s dream project,” said Shah after the inauguration. The stadium is spread over 63 acres and has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore with a reported seating capacity for 1,32,000 spectators and it has overtaken the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) which can accommodate 90,000 fans. Also Read - 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Explains Why India Dropped Kuldeep Yadav For Day-Night Match

“The total area is equivalent to 32 Olympic size soccer fields put together,” a note from the Press Information Bureau stated. While few have welcomed the decision to rename it after Modi, there are others who are unhappy with the move.

As expected, Twitter soon turned into a battleground for the opposing parties.

Gujarat: President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket stadium, at Motera in Ahmedabad Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also present pic.twitter.com/PtHWjrIeeH — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2021

The world’s largest cricket stadium at Motera in Gujarat has been named after our Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. It’s a befitting honour for the great visionary who has brought great transformations in every sector. pic.twitter.com/hAQMlqyB92 — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) February 24, 2021



The stadium is the only venue in the world currently to have four dressing rooms. It has its own cricket academy, several indoor practice pitches, and two separate practice grounds with small pavilion area.