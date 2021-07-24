New Delhi: There were huge expectations from weightlifter Mirabai Chanu in the Women’s 49 kg category and she didn’t disappoint as she clinched a Silver medal to open India’s medal tally at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Chanu lifted 115 kg in her second attempt and created a new Olympic record.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Wins Silver in Women's 49 Kg Category
However, when Chanu went for 117 kg, she could not lift the weight and settled for the Silver medal, to win her maiden Olympic medal. China’s Hou Zhihui clinched the gold medal. Cantik Windy Aisah of Indonesia won a Bronze medal in the same category. Also Read - Mirabai Chanu Clinches Silver Medal to Open India's Tally at Tokyo Olympics
Also Read - B Sai Praneeth Loses Opening Match on Olympic Debut
Chanu could not do well in Rio but she was able to turn the tables in the Tokyo Olympics as she kept her nerves. The 26-year old was delighted and the same was palpable in her smile behind the mask.
In fact, there were a lot of expectations from Mirabai Chanu as she had shown the skills to go all the way. It has been a great second day at the Tokyo Olympics for India. Earlier in the day, India’s men hockey team defeated New Zealand by 3-2 in their opening Pool A match as Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace.
India’s tennis player Sumit Nagal also won his Round 1 match. However, Saurabh Chaudhary finished at 7th place in the 10 m air pistol, which was a bit disappointing for the youngster.
This is how Twitter reacted to Mirabai Chanu’s Silver Olympic medal: