New Delhi: There were huge expectations from weightlifter Mirabai Chanu in the Women's 49 kg category and she didn't disappoint as she clinched a Silver medal to open India's medal tally at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Chanu lifted 115 kg in her second attempt and created a new Olympic record.

However, when Chanu went for 117 kg, she could not lift the weight and settled for the Silver medal, to win her maiden Olympic medal. China's Hou Zhihui clinched the gold medal. Cantik Windy Aisah of Indonesia won a Bronze medal in the same category.

Silver medal! After a tough battle, Chanu Saikhom Mirabai finishes in second place in the #Weightlifting women’s -49kg and earns the first medal for India at #Tokyo2020@iwfnet @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/zLF5Et6NLC — Olympics (@Olympics) July 24, 2021



Chanu could not do well in Rio but she was able to turn the tables in the Tokyo Olympics as she kept her nerves. The 26-year old was delighted and the same was palpable in her smile behind the mask.

In fact, there were a lot of expectations from Mirabai Chanu as she had shown the skills to go all the way. It has been a great second day at the Tokyo Olympics for India. Earlier in the day, India’s men hockey team defeated New Zealand by 3-2 in their opening Pool A match as Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace.

India’s tennis player Sumit Nagal also won his Round 1 match. However, Saurabh Chaudhary finished at 7th place in the 10 m air pistol, which was a bit disappointing for the youngster.

This is how Twitter reacted to Mirabai Chanu’s Silver Olympic medal:

Many many Congratulations to @mirabai_chanu on winning India’s first medal at #Tokyo2020. Such An inspiring performance that will be remembered for a long time to come and will inspire generations. Well done — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 24, 2021

Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/B6uJtDlaJo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2021

Chanu was touted to be the medal winner and she delivered at the biggest stage. First medal for India in women’s weightlifting since 2000. #Tokyo2020 — (@GautamSodhi1) July 24, 2021

It’s amazing that a shy smile is all that you get from Mirabhai Chanu each time she pulls off a record-breaking lift. Humility in moments of glory from India’s first medalist at #Tokyo2020 #Weightlifting #Olympics — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) July 24, 2021

India strikes first medal at Olympic #Tokyo2020

Mirabai Chanu wins silver Medal in 49 kg Women’s Weightlifting and made India proud

Congratulations @mirabai_chanu ! #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/NCDqjgdSGe — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 24, 2021

India’s 1st medal on day 1 !@mirabai_chanu wins SILVER in women’s 49kg weightlifting! ️ India is so proud of you Mira !#TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/QSqI7XTHbV — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 24, 2021