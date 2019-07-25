A number of WhatsApp screenshots on Twitter is doing the rounds which accuse Pakistani cricketer Imam-ul-Haq of having multiple affairs and manipulating girls. The cricketer has also been called for sexually exploiting girls and taking advantage of them.
According to Pakistani media reports, Haq has been having sexual relationships with false promises and did so even during the recently-concluded ICC World Cup 2019. However, after the screenshots came online, Twitter has been witnessing mix reactions. While some has come in support of the victimized girls, many others have also vilified them held them guilty ahead of the cricketer.
Here’s how Twitter is reacting
Lately, Imam-ul-Haq has been in the middle of controversy for his failure to perform as a cricketer. But, the current controversy has come as a shocker to many. As per the latest reports, no one has field any legal complaints or issued any legal notice. There has been no official statement from the cricketer himself and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also not said anything regarding the matter.