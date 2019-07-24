As Ireland embarrassed England and bundled them for 85 in the first day of the one-off test at Lord’s, internet has gone wild crazy to see the world champions crumbling in the most pathetic manner possible. While everyone deemed this match as a perfect preparatory outing for England ahead of the Ashes, no one could have speculated the outcome that the Irish bowlers have produced.

Winning the toss and asking the hosts to bat first proved fatal for the Joe Root-led side. Ireland came all guns blazing against a clueless English batting. Losing their first wicket at eight in the form of Jason Roy, Joe Denly and Jason Burns tried to stabilize the innings but not for long. Tim Murtagh, with able supports from other bowlers, starred with the red cherry and continued with his onslaught as he finished with a fifer.

The internet, as usual, has gone berserk to see the world champions sitting with their sad and grumpy faces in the balcony of Lord’s, which weeks ago saw jubilations and celebrations from the same faces. While many lauded the spirit of the Ireland side, others chose to troll England. But the outcome was similar as twitter got flooded with some gold and hilarious memes. Here’s a list of some of the memes that are doing the rounds on social media.

An Irishman leading the English team to a Worldcup victory seems to have boosted the motivation and morale of the Irish team. @ESPNcricinfo #ENGvIRE — Vig (@vignayak) July 24, 2019

This shows how ICC had fixed the WWC.19#ENGvIRE — We. (@iWaleed276) July 24, 2019

ODI world champions trying to end this test in one day#ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/SVH1V8BTym — Shaharyar Ejaz🇵🇰🏏 (@ShaaaryOfficial) July 24, 2019

What, what’s happening in Lord’s now?! Preposterous…

Ireland have caught England napping in such a great bowling conditions.

How well will the English pace attack fare when they are struggling to reach even a 100?#ENGvIRE #England #Ireland #Lords — Srinivasa Raghavan (@psraghavn) July 24, 2019

World champions England are playing a match with Ireland to strengthen their bowling with some Irish Cricketers #ENGvIRE — Srinivasan G (@gr8srini) July 24, 2019

#ENGvIRE England vs Ireland England Players after hearing they Playing only 1 Test against Ireland pic.twitter.com/NKLvHRzspq — How Football Saved Humans – Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) July 24, 2019

The wicket was expected to assist the bowlers but what happened in the first innings was a display of an absolute batting failure from the English team. Also, not to take the credits away from the Irish bowlers, one must laud the way they came out against one of the world’s strongest batting unit. It will be interesting to see how the likes of James Anderson and Chris Woakes fare on this track. However, if the Ireland batsmen replicate their bowlers’ performance they might well create the biggest history in their nation’s cricket.