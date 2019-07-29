Edmonton Royals vs Brampton Wolves: Age is just a number as they say and who better than Shahid Afridi would know that! The former Pakistan cricketer rolled back the years as he smashed a breathtaking 81* off 40 balls to power his side to an emphatic win. Afridi showed that he still had it in him to clear the boundary ropes with ease as he smashed five sixes and 10 fours in his breezy knock. Afridi’s knock helped the Wolves register a mammoth 207 in their stipulated 20 overs. Afridi also did a reasonable job with the ball as he conceded merely 14 runs from his four overs and picked up a wicket as well. Fans started ushering praise for the former Pakistan legend as some also asked him to make an international comeback.

Here is how fans reacted:

Shahid Afridi is still running in warm blood young when it comes to hitting sixes, at this age the stamina and endurance is all what makes you an energetic sportsman. ☑️

81 off 40 balls 🏏 pic.twitter.com/E0AmjPYyo6 — Aliza Ansari (@aliza__ansari) July 29, 2019

Age is just a number for Shahid Afridi ❤️😍😍

Lala 😭😍 https://t.co/kw8mNQiol1 — aarij ali (@aarij_a) July 29, 2019

Shahid Afridi what have u eaten boy? — Tanzeel (@Tanzeelified) July 28, 2019

I Love Shahid Afridi Celebration Style❤ Shahid Afridi 1st ball 1 Wkt🔥🔥@SAfridiOfficial ❤ pic.twitter.com/WmEGAu2Rm7 — Khan Muhammad 😍 (@Khan_Afridii10) July 28, 2019

Shahid Afridi international comeback on the cards? #GT20Canada pic.twitter.com/jjj5EQ3vT1 — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) July 28, 2019

Apparently, this was Afridi’s first match in five months and hence it was surprising that he did not show any rustiness and was in the thick of things soon.

” I’m feeling very tired and the atmosphere of the dressing room is very good. Thankfully there is enough recovery time before the next match. The pitch was really good and I hope the crowd enjoyed it,” said Afridi as he bagged the Man of the Match award.