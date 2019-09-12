India vs South Africa: KL Rahul has been dropped following a poor series in the West Indies. Rohit Sharma has been retained in the side and in all probability would be looked at as an opener as chief BCCI selector MSK Prasad hinted. Rahul averaged merely 25.25 in the West Indies tour in two Tests. Mayank, the other opener also did not live up to the billing as he averaged 20. With India looking for a new opener in whites, Rohit could well open against South Africa. Fans seem to think dropping Rahul and backing Rohit was the right way to go.

Here is how fans reacted:

KL Rahul dropped…. can’t be more happy. At last a well deserving player gets a chance. — Amruth jagtap (@Amruth_jagtap) September 12, 2019

KL Rahul Out Of The Test Team Rohit Not Only Selected In Test Team & He Also Given Chance To Open The Innings Nuvvunatte Place Sampadincham, Post 2013 ODI Era Repeats In Test Cricket Too Young Tiger Of Indian Cricket @ImRo45 🐅 https://t.co/MwtP1YSHVq — Ganesh Tarakian™ (@NTRfanTillDeath) September 12, 2019

Happy Test Retirement KL Rahul. You had a decent Test career. Have a good journey after your Test retirement. #Dhoni #BCCI Rohit pic.twitter.com/NUjv2EENW1 — Nitish Indian (Baap of Pakis) (@iNitishIndian) September 12, 2019

#BCCI GREAT JOB DROPPING KL Rahul…. 👏👏👏👏👏 — Amruth jagtap (@Amruth_jagtap) September 12, 2019

ALSO READ: Gill Receives Maiden Call-Up, KL Rahul Dropped as BCCI Announces 15-Member Virat Kohli-Led India Squad For 3-Test Series Against South Africa

KL Rahul in Test cricket since September 2017: Innings – 30

Runs – 664

Best – 149

Average – 22.89

Hundreds – 1

Fifties – 2 No other Top-6 batsman averaged less than 25 in this period. He has been replaced by Shubman Gill for Test series against South Africa. #INDvSA — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) September 12, 2019

And they dropped you from tests right after 10 minutes of this tweet 😑 — S Randhawa (@Randhawa36_) September 12, 2019

And Twitter is celebrating your exclusion from TEST squads. — The Hope (@Ankush7264) September 12, 2019

Dropped from the test squad as expected and as you deserved. Now get ready to be dropped from ODI nd T20, then you will find enough time to concentrate on style nd instagram — Subho (@Subho78796885) September 12, 2019

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has earned a maiden Test call-up after his impressive show in domestic and India A games.