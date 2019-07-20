Lt Colonel MS Dhoni again won applause for his latest act! He is making it a habit and what a wonderful habit to have. Former India skipper Dhoni has taken a two-month sabbatical from cricket to serve his Territorial Army regiment amid all the retirement rumours that are doing the rounds. Dhoni’s selfless act was lauded by his fans as they took to Twitter and reacted. “Dhoni, in this lifetime you made me an MSDian before anything else. All I wish now is love my country India 1% of the way you do. MS Dhoni to serve the Indian army next 2 months. Cant be more proud,” wrote one of his fans.
Here is how fans reacted:
Speaking of his retirement, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s childhood friend, Arun Pandey, said that the cricketer has no immediate plans to retire from international cricket. Brushing aside all the rumours Singh said, on Thursday, “He has no immediate plans to retire. The constant speculation over the future of a great player like him is unfortunate.”