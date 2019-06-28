Another match. Another comprehensive victory. After a slightly hard-fought contest against Afghanistan, India were back to full throttle as they defeated the West Indies by 125 runs at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday. It was outright dominance of the Indian team that was on show against the Windies. Batting first, skipper Virat Kohli led from the front to help his side post a challenging total. Defending, the Indian pacers had the opponent batsmen bamboozled by their pace and swing as the cricketing world witnessed another clinical performance from the Men in Blue. Social media was flooded with praises of the Virat Kohli-led side. Former cricketers and pundits joined in to shower praises and post congratulatory messages for the team

Here’s a list of ex-cricketers who tweeted after India’s victory.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan hailed Team India’s performance following their emphatic win against West Indies in their World Cup game in Manchester and said that the team, which will manage to beat the Men in Blue, will win the coveted trophy on July 14.

Will stick to it … Whoever beats India will WIN the World Cup … !!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 27, 2019

“Will stick to it… Whoever beats India will win the World Cup,” tweeted Vaughan on Thursday after India defeated Windies by 125 runs.

The two-time world champions have been in great form so far in the ongoing World Cup and are the only unbeaten team in the tournament till now. With five wins from six games (one having resulted in no result), India is currently placed at the second spot in the points table and have almost confirmed their place in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has been ruled out of the World Cup because of an injury, congratulated Virat Kohli’s men and advised them to keep improving their game in the upcoming matches.

Let’s keep raising the bar like this.

Well done 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jzfXPkYu2I — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 27, 2019

“Let’s keep raising the bar like this. Well done,” Dhawan tweeted. Other former cricketers also took to Twitter to congratulate Team India.

They say the key to a successful team is balance & helping each other out. On a day when it looked like #TeamIndia may have gotten 30 runs short. The bowlers have stepped up in style! Top performance by the lads. Well done @yuzi_chahal @Jaspritbumrah93 @MdShami11 #INDvWI — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 27, 2019

What a great win. Very impressive from @MdShami11 . He has bowled with so much fire and zeal.

India the only side to stay unbeaten. #WIvIND — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 27, 2019

Another comprehensive win. Top effort from everyone. The bowlers were fantastic, great sign for the matches to come #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/VPO4pBcUon — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 27, 2019

Dominance of the highest level from Team India! @ECB_cricket must brace themselves, this Indian side is looking phenomenal 👌 dismissal of the day belongs to @MdShami11 for cleaning up @shaidhope 👏#CWC19 #INDvsWI — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) June 27, 2019

India will play against the host England on Sunday.