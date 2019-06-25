While Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by 62 runs on Monday, world number one all-rounder Shakib al Hasan equalled a unique record in World Cup set by former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. He became the second bowler to score above 50 and take five wickets in a match in World Cup.

In 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh had become the first ever cricketer to achieve the feat when he returned with a bowling figure of 5-31 and scored an unbeaten 50 off 75 balls in India’s victory over Ireland. Yesterday, against Afghanistan Shakib scored 51 off 69 deliveries and sent five Afghan batsmen to pavilion, while conceding just 29 runs in his full quota of 10 overs.

Meanwhile, he has also set the record of becoming the first ever player to score more than 1000 runs and take 30+ wickets in World Cups. Also, with him scoring 476 runs and taking 10 wickets in ICC World Cup 2019, this feat has been achieved for the first time in the history of World Cups.

Shakib has been in prime form in this year’s mega event and tops the run-scoring list, leading the likes of David Warner, Joe Root and Kane Williamson. As he produced another scintillating performance in the World Cup, the twitterverse went berserk. people had already started comparing him with Yuvraj Singh and with him equalling the former all-rounder’s record sociial media have flooded with congratulatory messages all around.

Here's a sneak peek into what Twitter have been saying about Shakib.

