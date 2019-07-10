It was on 10th July in 1949 that the former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was born in Mumbai. The cricketer went on to break many records during his time, en route his way to become one of the legends of the game.
Gavaskar was the first cricketer to score 10,000 test runs and held the record of the highest number of test centuries for many years. In 2005, Sachin Tendulkar was the cricketer who broke Gavaskar’s record of 34 centuries after scoring his 35th against Sri Lanka.
The 1983-World Cup winner is celebrating his birthday today and fans and well-wishers on twitter have poured in with their birthday wishes for one of the greatest cricketers ever.
Here’s how Twitter is reacting on Sunil Gavaskar’s 70th birthday
Sunil Gavaskar, who also captained India on several occasions during the late 1970s and early 1980s, retired from the game in 1987. Nicknamed “Sunny” or “Little Master”, he is also a recipient of the honorary Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. he has also been awarded Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for his service to Cricket in India.