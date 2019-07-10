It was on 10th July in 1949 that the former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was born in Mumbai. The cricketer went on to break many records during his time, en route his way to become one of the legends of the game.

Gavaskar was the first cricketer to score 10,000 test runs and held the record of the highest number of test centuries for many years. In 2005, Sachin Tendulkar was the cricketer who broke Gavaskar’s record of 34 centuries after scoring his 35th against Sri Lanka.

The 1983-World Cup winner is celebrating his birthday today and fans and well-wishers on twitter have poured in with their birthday wishes for one of the greatest cricketers ever.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting on Sunil Gavaskar’s 70th birthday

The first man to 10,000 Test runs

A Test-best of 236*

35 international hundreds Happy birthday to one of the greats, Sunil Gavaskar! pic.twitter.com/AFw2njatE0 — ICC (@ICC) July 10, 2019

Wishing Batting Legend and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar a very Happy Birthday #SunilGavaskar pic.twitter.com/whtWm7P40z — BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2019

Happy birthday to the legend #SunilGavaskar Sir. May you have a wonderful year ahead.. pic.twitter.com/QA2skh0xOy — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 10, 2019

@Sunil_Gavaskar Happy birthday to the former captain of the Indian cricket team, Sunil Gavaskar, I wish you long life and good health. #SunilGavaskar pic.twitter.com/G7L8VmchGY — Deeppak Pardiwala (@PardiwalaDeepak) July 10, 2019

#HappyBirthdaySunilGavaskarSir I never seen his batting.. But I heard his commentary and those are enough to know how good was he in his career.. First batsman to score 10,000 as well as 34 hundred in the test match. In short many many returns of day to #SunilGavaskar pic.twitter.com/SF8W0qQwvu — (@Suman_24_) July 10, 2019

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to The Legend, Little Master #SunilGavaskar Wishes & Greetings pic.twitter.com/imoSe5IlBt — Beejal Bhatt (@BeejalBhatt) July 10, 2019

‘Comparisons are really no good in sport, especially if it is a comparison between different eras and generations, for there are so many variables that come into play, starting from the quality of the opposition to playing conditions’ .. #SunilGavaskar — Nishant Chaturvedi (@nishantchat) July 10, 2019

Mahendra Sing Dhoni – 7 July

Sourav Ganguly – 8 July#SunilGavaskar – 10 July because he always takes 2 when everyone expects him to take 1 — Puncause (@PunCause) July 10, 2019

We love and admire you forever Happy Birthday #SunilGavaskar pic.twitter.com/Efuv1Lt5EZ — Nishant Chaturvedi (@nishantchat) July 10, 2019

Sunil Gavaskar, who also captained India on several occasions during the late 1970s and early 1980s, retired from the game in 1987. Nicknamed “Sunny” or “Little Master”, he is also a recipient of the honorary Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. he has also been awarded Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for his service to Cricket in India.