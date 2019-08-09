It’s been a month of letting go so far as one after another legend of the game is hanging up their boots. After Dale Steyn from Tests and Brendon McCullum from all forms of cricket, veteran South Africa cricketer Hashim Amla has also called it a day.

On Thursday, Amla announced his retirement from international cricket. One of the iconic players in the Proteas team and a modern-day great, Amla has been a prolific run-scorer with the record of being the fastest to 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000 and 7000 ODI runs.

His decision, however, left the cricket universe heartbroken. After the departure of South Africa’s golden generation, he has been the mainstay in their batting line-up. The reaction of his fans on Twitter only goes on to reflect the stature and repute he has earned as a cricketer. Here are some of the reactions from the cricket universe.

The great #HashimAmla has surprised the world with his announcement to retire from all forms of cricket, what a legend & what a great human being & great brand ambassador of the game respect to you wish you best of luck .. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 8, 2019

👏 Congratulations on a fantastic international career, Hashim Amla. He reached the Honours Boards twice, scoring his first century at Lord’s in 2008.#LoveLords — Lord’s Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 8, 2019

His best ODI score came at #CWC15, when his 159 boosted South Africa to their highest-ever World Cup total – 411/4 v Ireland 📈 Congratulations on a wonderful career, Hashim Amla 👏 pic.twitter.com/OUzdfDC8id — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) August 8, 2019

🔝 The most ODI hundreds by a South African

💯💯💯 The only Test triple hundred by a South African

🔟 One of 10 players to top the @MRFWorldwide Test & ODI Batting Rankings simultaneously

⚡ The fastest to 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000, and 7000 ODI runs Thank you, @amlahash 👏 pic.twitter.com/JrkZWbp1PU — ICC (@ICC) August 8, 2019

The greatest classic legendary has taken retirement from international cricket. All greats of South Africa are taking retirement Abd ,steyn and now #HashimAmla pic.twitter.com/BXaDnSLnde — Rohit Meena (@RohitMe7010) August 8, 2019

Hashim Amla never compromised about his religion. He always drank water kneeling.

Never wore clothes with logos of alcohol & betting companies.

He made is easy for Parnell, Tahir & Hamza.

#GoodbyeMightyHash pic.twitter.com/CbSaTAQZe0 — Blacks in Whites (@BlaqsInCricket) August 8, 2019

What’s going on! One by one all the great ambassadors of cricket are retiring. Now #HashimAmla has announced his retirement from int’l cricket. One of the finest batsman I have ever watched playing. pic.twitter.com/2FanY7LADQ — Nazre IMAM ☮️ (@nazreimam01) August 8, 2019

In a test career spanning 124 matches, Amla has amassed 9282 runs at an average of 46.41. He also has 28 hundreds by his name while he is also the only South African to ever score a triple-century in all-whites. At a brilliant average of 49.46, the right-handed batsman has 8,113 runs with 27 centuries.

The 36-year-old, however, made it clear that he would still be available for selection in domestic cricket and Mzansi Super League T20 franchise tournament in South Africa.