It’s been a month of letting go so far as one after another legend of the game is hanging up their boots. After Dale Steyn from Tests and Brendon McCullum from all forms of cricket, veteran South Africa cricketer Hashim Amla has also called it a day.
On Thursday, Amla announced his retirement from international cricket. One of the iconic players in the Proteas team and a modern-day great, Amla has been a prolific run-scorer with the record of being the fastest to 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000 and 7000 ODI runs.
His decision, however, left the cricket universe heartbroken. After the departure of South Africa’s golden generation, he has been the mainstay in their batting line-up. The reaction of his fans on Twitter only goes on to reflect the stature and repute he has earned as a cricketer. Here are some of the reactions from the cricket universe.
In a test career spanning 124 matches, Amla has amassed 9282 runs at an average of 46.41. He also has 28 hundreds by his name while he is also the only South African to ever score a triple-century in all-whites. At a brilliant average of 49.46, the right-handed batsman has 8,113 runs with 27 centuries.
The 36-year-old, however, made it clear that he would still be available for selection in domestic cricket and Mzansi Super League T20 franchise tournament in South Africa.