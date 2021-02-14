Ravchandran Ashwin was in top form as he picked up his 29th five-wicket haul on Sunday against England during the second Test at Chennai. Ashwin’s brilliant spell on the second day helped India bundle out England for 134 runs. The senior Indian spinner conceded 43 runs in 24 overs. He bowled on a pitch that assisted spin but that does not take credit away from Ashwin’s show. During his dream spell, he became the first-ever bowler to pick 200 left-hander dismissals. Also Read - Live India vs England Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2 Chennai: Ashwin Picks Five-For, England 134 All-Out; India Lead by 195 Runs

He has also claimed a five-wicket haul on 20 occasions since the start of 2015 in Tests; 5 more then any other bowler across that period. Also Read - Rishabh Pant Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch During 2nd Test at Chennai | WATCH VIDEO

His 29th five-wicket haul in Test cricket draws him level with former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath in the all-time list. Also Read - Ind vs Eng: How Rishabh Pant Helped Ravichandran Ashwin Dismiss Daniel Lawrence During 2nd Test at Chennai | WATCH VIDEO

Ashwin’s brilliant show received praise from fans and here is how they reacted:

At the time of filing the copy, India was in total command of the game with a 195-run lead. With ample time left in the Test, India would be in no hurry.