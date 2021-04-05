Fakhar Zaman played one of the finest knocks in chases although in a losing cause during the 2nd ODI between South Africa and Pakistan on Monday. Zaman scored 193, the highest individual score in a chase, resurrecting his team’s chase of 342 in Johannesburg. Also Read - Quinton de Kock Accused of Fake Fielding After Fakhar Zaman Run Out | Watch Video

However, in the final over, Zaman’s dismissal hogged the limelight after a cheeky gesture from South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock appeared to distract the Pakistan opener as he was haring back to the striker’s end to complete a second run. The apparent distraction resulted in Zaman looking back to check on his batting partner Haris Rauf which slowed him down even as Aiden Markram produced a direct-hit from long-off to have him run out in controversial fashion. Also Read - 2nd ODI: Fakhar Zaman's 193 Goes in Vain as South Africa Beat Pakistan to Level Series 1-1

De Kock seemingly tried portraying to Zaman that the throw was going towards the non-striker’s end which momentarily distracted the opener as he slowed down under the impression he was not in the danger end. Also Read - Live Match Streaming South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Preview, Squads, Prediction - Where to Watch SA vs PAK Live Stream Cricket Online on FanCode App, TV Telecast in India

The incident has drawn sharp reaction on Twitter with the likes of former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar asking whether that act was against the spirit of the game.

Was this run out by @QuinnyDeKock69 against the spirit of the game?

I’d leave it for you guys to decide. 🤐#PAKvSA — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 4, 2021

Quinton de Kock be like : Arre , picche tohh dekho🤣🤣🤣#QuintondeKock pic.twitter.com/mZOF6hiE7o — Krunal Orpe (@I_Am_OK_99) April 5, 2021

That’s how #FakharZaman got run out. #QuintondeKock made him believe that fielder is throwing ball on the other end but actually ball was on his end #SAvsPAK #Runout #193runs pic.twitter.com/eu9S7D0L8f — share_infinity_smile (@shareinfinitysm) April 5, 2021

The smile deceivers have on their faces is so evil. Karma will take good care of Quinton de Kock. The @FakharZamanLive‘s batting today would be written in golden #fakharzaman#QuintonDeKock pic.twitter.com/O6ArdFaytE — M.S.Umar Kamboh (@MSUmarKamboh3) April 4, 2021

He was not fielding , he made a brilliant cricketing effort ..#QuintondeKock pic.twitter.com/mpGdDL6Cj2 — GOD (@itspolite) April 5, 2021

Although, Zaman cleared De Kock of any misdoing instead blaming himself for the mistake. “The fault was mine as I was too busy looking out for Haris Rauf at the other end as I felt he’d started off a little late from his crease, so I thought he was in trouble. The rest is up to the match referee, but I don’t think it’s Quinton’s fault,” he said after the match.