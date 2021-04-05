Fakhar Zaman played one of the finest knocks in chases although in a losing cause during the 2nd ODI between South Africa and Pakistan on Monday. Zaman scored 193, the highest individual score in a chase, resurrecting his team’s chase of 342 in Johannesburg. Also Read - Quinton de Kock Accused of Fake Fielding After Fakhar Zaman Run Out | Watch Video
However, in the final over, Zaman's dismissal hogged the limelight after a cheeky gesture from South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock appeared to distract the Pakistan opener as he was haring back to the striker's end to complete a second run. The apparent distraction resulted in Zaman looking back to check on his batting partner Haris Rauf which slowed him down even as Aiden Markram produced a direct-hit from long-off to have him run out in controversial fashion.
De Kock seemingly tried portraying to Zaman that the throw was going towards the non-striker's end which momentarily distracted the opener as he slowed down under the impression he was not in the danger end.
The incident has drawn sharp reaction on Twitter with the likes of former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar asking whether that act was against the spirit of the game.
Although, Zaman cleared De Kock of any misdoing instead blaming himself for the mistake. “The fault was mine as I was too busy looking out for Haris Rauf at the other end as I felt he’d started off a little late from his crease, so I thought he was in trouble. The rest is up to the match referee, but I don’t think it’s Quinton’s fault,” he said after the match.