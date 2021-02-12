Bayern Munich have created history by becoming the second ever club to claim six titles available to them as they defeated Mexico’s Tigres 1-0 in the final to win the Club World Cup on Thursday. Benjamin Pavard was the lone goal scorer of the night, finding the back of the net from a close range in the second half of the contest giving the German champions their sixth title. Also Read - Jerome Boateng Leaves Bayern Squad as Ex-Girlfriend Kasia Lenhardt Found Dead a Week After Breakup

Bayern now hold Bundesliga, Champions League, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup titles as they matched the Pep Guardiola’s FC Barcelona’s feat of 2009 when the Spanish giants became the first ever club to complete a sextuple. Also Read - Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Throws Away Two-Goal Lead To Lose Against Borussia Moenchengladbach

Barca had won La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup under Guardiola, a team that is widely regarded as one of the greatest ever. Also Read - Robert Lewandowski Reveals He Wanted to Join Manchester United

In a remarkable feat, Bayern manager Hansi Flick has now won more trophies (6) than overseeing defeats (5) since he took charge of them in November 2019. Flick was appointed interim manager following the sacking of Niko Kovac.

“We really wanted to win today. The goal that we scored was probably from the first cross that came in. I said to the boys at half-time, come on, put a few more crosses in. They managed it once and that’s how we won the sextuple, and that’s an amazing thing!” Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski said after the match.

However, Thomas Muller missed the final after being tested positive for the coronavirus. “It’s a shame that Thomas Muller wasn’t able to be here. We are flying back straight home to Munich, there is no time to celebrate,” Lewandowski revealed.