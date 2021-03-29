Pune: With their seven-run win over England as the series-decider produced a last-over thriller, India finished a remarkable run during which they defeated Australia in an away Test series before getting the better of England in Tests, T20Is and ODIs at home amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Team India head coach acknowledged the enormity of their success, wishing Virat Kohli and his boys for producing a ‘season of a lifetime’ against two of the best teams in the world. Also Read - Jos Buttler Sees Shades of Legendary MS Dhoni in England Allrounder Sam Curran
The run also saw India making the final of the ICC World Test Championship where they will take on New Zealand later this year in June. India's journey began with the white-ball matches in Australia where they bounced back after losing a closely fought ODI series. It was followed by a three-match T20I series which the tourists won 2-1 and then they also bested their hosts in the Test series as well, winning it 2-1 despite being ravaged by injuries to several first-choice cricketers and absence of captain Kohli.
"Congratulations Guys for holding up and having a season of a lifetime in toughest of times across all formats and hemispheres against 2 of the best teams in the world. Take a bow #TeamIndia #INDvsENG," Shastri wrote soon after India stopped England on 322 while defending a target of 330 in the third and final ODI in Pune on Sunday.
Indian cricket stars will next be seen in action from April 9 when the 14th season of the Indian Premier League will get underway. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will kick off the season squaring off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai in the tournament opener.