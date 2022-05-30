IPL 2022 Follow-Up LIVE Updates ; Hardik Pandya was the talk of the town on Sunday night in Ahmedabad after he led Gujarat Titans to its maiden IPL triumph in it’s first year. The Titans outplayed Rajasthan Royals at a packed Narendra Modi stadium by seven wickets. For his brilliance with the bat and the ball, Hardik was awarded the man of the match.Also Read - Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal Chill With Dhanashree After GT Beat RR; Heartwarming PICS go VIRAL

“This is the right example for any team in the world. If you can play as a team and build a good unit with genuine people around, wonders can happen. I and Ashu pa, we like to play proper bowlers. Batters can obviously chip in, but most of the time I have seen in T20 cricket – it’s a batter’s game but bowlers win you games,” Hardik said at the post-match presentation. Also Read - Hardik Pandya is The Future India Captain Reckons Michael Vaughan

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 130/9 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 39, Yashasvi Jaiswal 22; Hardik Pandya 3/17, R Sai Kishore 2/20) lost to Gujarat Titans 133/3 in 18.1 overs (Shubman Gill 45 not out, Hardik Pandya 34; Trent Boult 1/14, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/20) by seven wickets. Also Read - IPL 2022 Winner : Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya Trolled By Many, Counted By None En Route To Maiden IPL Trophy

    LIVE | IPL 2022 Follow-Up Updates: Yuvraj Singh also congratulated GT for the maiden IPL title as all rounder saying, Congratulations Gujarat Titans & support staff! Arguably the best team this season! Outstanding tournament for Hardik Pandya Shubman Gill. Not long b4 he gets into the T20 national side Last but not the least Nehraji hanste-hansate cup utha liya
    LIVE | IPL 2022 Follow-Up Updates: Mr. IPL, Suresh Raina also lavished Praise on Hardik Pandya and his franchise Gujarat Titans as Raina said, GT showed us what it takes to win the world’s toughest T20 championship. Being debutants, they never let the pressure affect their superlative performance. Great leadership from Hardik Pandya many congratulations to Gary Kirsten Ashish Nehra. Enjoy the trophy!

    LIVE | IPL 2022 Follow-Up Updates: Amit Mishra also praises and congratulated GT on thier Maiden IPL Title: Good bowling changes, good field placement and great execution of plans. Hardik Pandya is turning out to be a great captain in this year’s IPL.
    LIVE | IPL 2022 Follow-Up Updates: Harsha Bhogle also lavished praise on Hardik led Gujarat as he said, They had a plan and they played to it magnificently. Everyone seemed to rise into their role but no one more so than Hardik Pandya who climbed his highest peak.
    LIVE | IPL 2022 Follow-Up Updates: Akash Chopra also hailed Hardik Pandya, Says To be honest, the difference between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals was Hardik Pandya. Both teams have gun bowling attacks…but Hardik brought the much needed balance in the XI…something RR didn’t have. None of their top 6 batters bowled.