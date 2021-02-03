Manchester United on Tuesday equalled the Premier League’s record by crushing a hapless Southampton 9-0 at Old Trafford. They had seven different goal-scorers during a contest that spelled disaster for the Saints from the word go as they lost a debutant to red-card as early as the second minute after the kick-off. Also Read - Manchester United vs Southampton: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Men Equal Premier League Record With 9-0 Win

The win has moved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men on equal terms on points with Premier League leaders and bitter rivals Manchester City who though have two spare games to reopen the gap. With their nine goals, United have now scored the most goals – 46 – this season in the PL followed by Liverpool (43) while Man City and Leicester City are joint third with 37 goals each so far. Also Read - Manchester United vs Southampton Live Streaming Premier League in India: When And Where to Watch MAN UTD vs SOU Live Football Match

The victory spawned hilarious memes on Twitter. Also Read - MUN vs SOU Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Manchester United vs Southampton on February 3, Wednesday

10 years ago today I retired ! What a tribute that is from @awbissaka 😂 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) February 2, 2021

*Manchester united are 9 goals ahead* Southampton players: pic.twitter.com/P3Zxu7868V — Gentle Boy🎴 (@chocolekan) February 2, 2021

Chelsea fans looking at ManchesterUnited fans celebrating their solid nine goals win over Southampton pic.twitter.com/8f4YglM9m8 — SOG (@_seunoyeniyi) February 2, 2021

Me dancing to Qounfused’s song titled Manchester United pic.twitter.com/brqXaS6p3i — 💯 bRiAn AnD 100 OtHErs 💯 (@ItsBrianG_) February 2, 2021

#MUFC admin trying to fit all those goals into less than 3 minutes pic.twitter.com/iyWncK6uAy — ghost (@talk_and_do) February 3, 2021

Southampton tackle scott in the 2nd minute: Manchester United; pic.twitter.com/uEVZo50sQD — Móñd_mrh 🙃💊 (@mond_mrh) February 2, 2021

Good morning Manchester United fans. pic.twitter.com/oSvffQfxeP — Kwambi Or Nothing™️|🇳🇦 (@Iam_Chipe) February 2, 2021

This is the second successive season that Southampton have been at the receiving end of a 9-0 humiliation after having earlier lost to Leicester City during the 2019-20 season as well. Their manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said the latest defeat through hurts more.

“We lost in a horrible way, and 90 minutes can be long in the Premier League. We couldn’t help them from outside. In the end, it’s a little bit of a different situation [to the 9-0 defeat by Leicester] because we are in a position in the table where we haven’t been for a long time,” Hasenhuttl said after the match.

“You don’t need this result to know what we need to do better. It’s not that it hurts less [than the last 9-0], the opposite, it hurts even more when you get this result again, but the team is a different one now. The team is a different one now, that’s the reason we’ve played a good season so far. Let’s see how the season ends, it will end better than the last I think. It hurts, but I can’t change it any more. It happened. The only way for us to go on is to show that we are a better team that we showed today,” he added.