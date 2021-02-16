Opener Rohit Sharma scored 161, Ravichandran Ashwin took a five-wicket haul before scoring a century while Axar Patel took a five-wicket haul on debut to star in India’s big 317-run win over England in the 2nd Test in Chennai that concluded on Tuesday. The tourists were chasing 482 but were bowled out for 164 allowing their hosts to draw level at one-all in the four-match series. Also Read - India vs England 2nd Test: 'Forced The Batsman to Make Mistakes' - Axar Patel After Five-For on Debut in Chennai
India won the toss and powered by Rohit's excellent show with the bat, made 329. The spinners then took control of the proceedings with Ashwin 5/43 as England were bowled out for a mere 134. Ashwin then took the centrestage again hitting his fifth Test hundred while Kohli made 62 to help set a mammoth target on what was a challenging pitch to bat on.
The win has led to a range of reactions with former England captain Michael Vaughan calling it 'more than a hammering' while West Indies legend Ian Bishop cannot wait for the remainder of the series, terming the contest as compelling.
Here are few of the reactions:
The third Test, a day-night affair, will be played from February 24 at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Patel Stadium. It will be the first ever such contest between these two teams and second on Indian soil.
India have so far played two day-night matches winning one while losing the other. The fourth Test will also be played in Ahmedabad and will be followed by five T20Is and three ODIs.
The win in Chennai has kept India’s chances of making the final of inaugural ICC World Test Championship alive and they now need to win either 2-1 or 3-1 to ensure a date with New Zealand at Lord’s in June. However, England must win the remaining two matches to leapfrog India now.