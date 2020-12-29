Team India is being hailed for besting Australia despite missing several of their first-choice players in the second Test in Melbourne that concluded on Tuesday. Led by stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, the tourists bounced back to win by eight wickets and draw level at 1-1 in the four-match series. Also Read - Highlights 2nd Test, Day 4: India Beat Australia by Eight Wickets at MCG, Level Series at 1-1

Virat Kohli, who returned home after the first Test for the birth of his first child, has been regularly posting his thoughts on India’s performance throughout the contest. He praised them for a team performance, singling out Rahane’s captaincy. Also Read - 2nd Test: Ajinkya Rahane, Bowlers Star in Eight-Wicket Win as India Level Series in Melbourne

“What a win this is, absolutely amazing effort by the whole team. Couldn’t be happier for the boys and specially Jinks who led the team to victory amazingly. Onwards and upwards from here,” Kohli wrote on his Twitter handle. Also Read - 2nd Test, Day 4 Lunch Report: India Need 70 to Level The Four-Match Series

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar “loved the resilience and character” of the team.

“To win a Test match without Virat, Rohit, Ishant & Shami is a terrific achievement. Loved the resilience and character shown by the team to put behind the loss in the 1st Test and level the series. Brilliant win. Well done TEAM INDIA!” Tendulkar posted on Twitter.

Here’s how others reacted:-

Well done India 🇮🇳…absolutely brilliant. Has to be one of the most impressive overseas win given the circumstances coming into this game 👏🏻👏🏻#AUSvIND — Ajit Agarkar (@imAagarkar) December 29, 2020

A really special win at the MCG.

Great Determination and great character. Rahane led from the fron,the bowlers were terrific and Gill is chill. pic.twitter.com/X3UO8H2LgR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 29, 2020

Great win for India . New star on the horizon @RealShubmanGill . Wonderful captain’s knock from @ajinkyarahane88 leading from the front 🇮🇳 4 excellent days of test match cricket . — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) December 29, 2020

Iconic victory this, definately one of the most satisfying specially after the Adelaide debacle n the absence of key players. #AUSvIND — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) December 29, 2020

Lot of positives from this win. Rahane led the side brilliantly, bowlers were relentless but the biggest positive is the performance of two debutants. Both of them were confident and not overawed by the big occasion. Strength of Indian cricket is their strong bench strength. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 29, 2020

Congratulations #TeamIndia! What a victory at Melbourne to level the series. Historic in every sense. Well played @ajinkyarahane88 @imjadeja @ashwinravi99 @RealShubmanGill @Jaspritbumrah93 Siraj and everyone in that dressing room for showing such resilience #AUSvIND 🇮🇳 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) December 29, 2020



Rahane was chosen as the player of the match for his memorable century in the first innings that helped them to a significant lead. He also earned praises for his proactive captaincy and funky field placements.

Rahane thus maintained his 100 per cent record as Test captain, overseeing a third win. With this result, the four-match series now stands at 1-1 with the third Test set to be played from January 7 in Sydney.