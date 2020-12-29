Team India is being hailed for besting Australia despite missing several of their first-choice players in the second Test in Melbourne that concluded on Tuesday. Led by stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, the tourists bounced back to win by eight wickets and draw level at 1-1 in the four-match series. Also Read - Highlights 2nd Test, Day 4: India Beat Australia by Eight Wickets at MCG, Level Series at 1-1
Virat Kohli, who returned home after the first Test for the birth of his first child, has been regularly posting his thoughts on India's performance throughout the contest. He praised them for a team performance, singling out Rahane's captaincy.
"What a win this is, absolutely amazing effort by the whole team. Couldn't be happier for the boys and specially Jinks who led the team to victory amazingly. Onwards and upwards from here," Kohli wrote on his Twitter handle.
Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar “loved the resilience and character” of the team.
“To win a Test match without Virat, Rohit, Ishant & Shami is a terrific achievement. Loved the resilience and character shown by the team to put behind the loss in the 1st Test and level the series. Brilliant win. Well done TEAM INDIA!” Tendulkar posted on Twitter.
Here’s how others reacted:-
Rahane was chosen as the player of the match for his memorable century in the first innings that helped them to a significant lead. He also earned praises for his proactive captaincy and funky field placements.
Rahane thus maintained his 100 per cent record as Test captain, overseeing a third win. With this result, the four-match series now stands at 1-1 with the third Test set to be played from January 7 in Sydney.