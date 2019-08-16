Ravi Shastri was reappointed as the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team on Friday by the Kapil Dev-led Cricket Advisory Committee, on Friday. Though the committee said there was a close race between him and the other contenders, the cricket fans have not taken Shastri’s selection lightly.

The fans have taken to Twitter to express their disliking of how the entire coach selection process ended. Many called the process a farce and said Shastri’s selection was obvious as many in BCCI wanted him.

Hilarious memes have flooded the social media which depict the despise of the fans. Here are some of them which are doing the round and have gone viral

#RaviShastri

Meanwhile, Shastri has been given the contract for his position till the end of the ICC World T20 in 2021. Before becoming India’s head coach in 2017, Shastri had also served as the team director from 2014 to 2016. Following India’s defeat in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, the then team director Anil Kumble had resigned and Shastri was appointed.

Under the tenure of the 57-year-old, India won their first-ever test series in Australia in 2019. However, Virat Kohli & Co. also suffered embarrassing defeats on the tour of England and South Africa in 2018 under the coaching of Ravi Shastri. Termed as one of the favourites to lift the ICC World Cup 2019, team India tasted a humiliating exit in semifinal against New Zealand, after finishing the league stages as the number one side.