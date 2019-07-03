Ambati Rayudu decided to call it a day from all form of cricket after being left out for the Indian World Cup squad. Rayudu, along with Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma, was selected as back up for the India team. After two players caught injury and returned home Rishabh Pant got his chance, but Rayudu’s case was overlooked and Mayank Agarwal was sent to England.
Social Media went abuzz as fans started calling BCCI for this selection and unjust behaviour towards Ambati Rayudu. Thus his decision to retire from all form of cricket has stirred a huge round of controversy on social media. Fans feel that he retired out of anger and everyone is standing beside him in this time. People have gone on to the extent that BCCI in an unjust manner ruined his career.
Here’s how twitter reacted”:
Ambati Rayudu has always failed to cement his position in the playing eleven, despite performing consistently everytime he got a chance. Rayudu has been a prolific one-day player and has earned the numbers also on the limited occasions he donned the blue jersey. As fans are terming it it’s surely a premature end to what could have been a great career.