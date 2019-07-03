Ambati Rayudu decided to call it a day from all form of cricket after being left out for the Indian World Cup squad. Rayudu, along with Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma, was selected as back up for the India team. After two players caught injury and returned home Rishabh Pant got his chance, but Rayudu’s case was overlooked and Mayank Agarwal was sent to England.

Social Media went abuzz as fans started calling BCCI for this selection and unjust behaviour towards Ambati Rayudu. Thus his decision to retire from all form of cricket has stirred a huge round of controversy on social media. Fans feel that he retired out of anger and everyone is standing beside him in this time. People have gone on to the extent that BCCI in an unjust manner ruined his career.

Here’s how twitter reacted”:

Dear @RayuduAmbati, you deserve much much better. Sorry man! This is bullshit. Stay strong! This says nothing about your talent, commitment or consistency. https://t.co/tMDVGmnKrE — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) July 1, 2019

Just 10 words is enough to ruin your career… That one tweet has cost his cricketing career… Still you are the best option for 4th place.. bye bye.. all the best for your future#Ambatirayudu pic.twitter.com/I0DgiGIkGn — The accidental researcher (@vijayathithan) July 3, 2019

So Ambati Rayudu has retired from cricket. Poor guy, deserved to play this World Cup #Ambatirayudu — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) July 3, 2019

What a premature end to a career marred by controversies, setbacks and lack of opportunities !! #Ambatirayudu s retirement highlights the importance of proper nurturing and handling of talents and behaviours !! A nice bloke often misunderstood. All the best @RayuduAmbati go well — Mikkhail Vaswani (@MikkhailVaswani) July 3, 2019

Favouritism is everywhere, including cricket. Rayudu should feature in any team’s world XI. KL Rahul has done very little in international cricket outside India to be in the team. Disappointing. This tweet cost him his career. 😔 #Ambatirayudu #RayuduRetires https://t.co/i5yO9nx2xb — Pandey Jee 🇮🇳 (@Im__AmBuJ) July 3, 2019

Ambati Rayudu has always failed to cement his position in the playing eleven, despite performing consistently everytime he got a chance. Rayudu has been a prolific one-day player and has earned the numbers also on the limited occasions he donned the blue jersey. As fans are terming it it’s surely a premature end to what could have been a great career.