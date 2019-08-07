Former India captain MS Dhoni seems to have given his innumerable fans another reason to love him. While serving the Indian army in Kashmir, the latest pictures to have surfaced on the internet shows a ‘humble’ Dhoni polishing his own shoes. This is not the case when he is travelling with Team India on cricket tours. The 37-year-old is winning the internet with his humble, next-door-boy attitude. Captain Cool, MS Dhoni, as he is popularly known is serving with 106 TA Batallion (Para) of the Indian Army in Kashmir currently.
Dhoni, who is not a part of the Indian team that is in West Indies, was in Kashmir serving his army battalion for 15 days. Dhoni has been assigned patrolling, guard and post duties during his two-week tenure with the Territorial Army.