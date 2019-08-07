Former India captain MS Dhoni seems to have given his innumerable fans another reason to love him. While serving the Indian army in Kashmir, the latest pictures to have surfaced on the internet shows a ‘humble’ Dhoni polishing his own shoes. This is not the case when he is travelling with Team India on cricket tours. The 37-year-old is winning the internet with his humble, next-door-boy attitude. Captain Cool, MS Dhoni, as he is popularly known is serving with 106 TA Batallion (Para) of the Indian Army in Kashmir currently.

Here is the picture of MS Dhoni polishing his shoes that have gone viral:

.@msdhoni winning our hearts with his simplicity & humbleness. ❤😊 No special privileges, No special protection. Because he is on national duty, just like our brave soldiers!#throwback #IndianArmy #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/fNjplZdmi1 — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) August 5, 2019

Here is how fans reacted after this picture surfaced on social space:

” Uttam Purush” is the word for you

Our Hero. That is what is called as leading from the front

kill it with your attitude n bury them with your smile! — MITHU (@MITHU06445307) August 6, 2019

Proud Indian 🇮🇳 we need more athletes like you mahi. — Suraj Sathe🇮🇳 (@itsSurajSathe) August 5, 2019

Love u mahi

Ur simplicity makes u different then other attitudinal players — Anil Negi (@AnilNeg21668775) August 6, 2019

Ab Kashmir mai pathar nahi padege

Kyu ki Dhoni hi patharo ko helicopter shot se #370byebye km dur fek denge 😊 — kiran joshi (@kiranjoshi2003) August 5, 2019

Dhoni, who is not a part of the Indian team that is in West Indies, was in Kashmir serving his army battalion for 15 days. Dhoni has been assigned patrolling, guard and post duties during his two-week tenure with the Territorial Army.