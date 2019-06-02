India skipper Virat Kohli seems to have proved unlucky again! Fans on social media are blaming Kohli for Tottenham’s UEFA Champions League loss in the finals to Liverpool. There is a history of why fans are blaming Kohli, who is in the UK for the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019. During the FIFA World Cup 2018, Kohli had predicted that Germany would be the champions. Germany were favourites, yet they faced a shock first-round exit. Even at the Wimbledon, Kohli had got clicked with Roger Federer, somebody who looked like a frontrunner to win it, but after that meet, Roger lost the very next game. Kohli proved unlucky once again!

Tottenham footballer Harry Kane met Kohli as he was in the UK ahead of the ICC World Cup, the two clicked pictures. This is the reason why fans on social space feel Kohli has proved unlucky once again. Here is Harry Kane’s post after meeting Kohli.

After a few tweets in the last couple of years good to finally meet @imVkohli. A great guy and a brilliant sportsman. 🏏 pic.twitter.com/vGEOs0gGlT — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 24, 2019

I don’t know football but I do know Harry Kane (apparently losing side) met Virat kohli who wished him the best of luck for final..😌😂😂😂 IYKWIM… #UEFAEuropaLeagueFinal #TeamIndia #ViratKohli — Suhila Khursheed (@shaeliBhat7) June 1, 2019

Mr. @imVkohli may be one of the greatest batsmen of all time, but he destroyed @RCBTweets as well as this poor man, @HKane ! 😑😑😑 pic.twitter.com/iLsfT8FBm5 — Khalid Ruman (@KhalidRuman555) June 1, 2019

Liverpool won. Kohli curse is real 😨😱 — Rocky Meto (@RockyMeto) June 1, 2019

Congrats for winning the trophy after 14 years.@LFC

P.S. @imVkohli is such bad luck dat he supportd Tottenham and thy lst and mre ovr he tuk a selfie wit @HKane and that guy was nt seen in the pitch for 90mins.

Wish India hand ovr d captaincy to someone else before the 1st match. — TANMOY BANIK (@banik_tanmoy) June 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Team India will play their tournament opener against South Africa on June 5. South Africa has lost its opening encounter against hosts England. They would look to beat Bangladesh before they lock horns with India.