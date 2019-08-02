England vs Australia: Move over ‘prophet’ Jofra Archer! A Twitter user had bizarrely predicted former Australia captain Steve Smith’s ton 15 months back. The Twitter user with the name Declan Byrne had predicted a ton on the first day of the first Ashes Test. It is bizarre that someone could predict what will happen 15 months ago. Smith slammed his 24th Test ton on Day 1 of the Ashes. It was a gritty 144 from him that helped Australia to a decent 284. With the back to the wall, Smith brought his ‘A’ game to the fore when his country was reeling at 122/8. The Twitter user’s post from March 29, 2018, read, “I’ve saved everyone the time and created the front page of every paper in 15 months.”

I’ve saved everyone the time and created the front page of every paper in 15 months. pic.twitter.com/D2kqTnfUWV — Declan Byrne (@dec_byrne) March 29, 2018

“There were times throughout the last 15 months where I didn’t know if I was ever going to play cricket again,” Smith told reporters after stumps.

“I lost a bit of love for it at one point, particularly when I had my elbow operation. It was really bizarre that it was the day I got the brace off my elbow, I found a love for it again. I don’t know what it was, it was like a trigger that just said ‘right I’m ready to go again, I want to play and I want to go out and play for Australia and make people proud and just do what I love doing’,” he concluded.