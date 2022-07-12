New Delhi: Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal was brutally trolled by fans for his recent Twitter post. Ajmal took his social media to share a post on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.Also Read - Commonwealth Games 2022: Pakistan Captain Bismah Maroof REVEALS Team's Strategy

The post looks fine but the cricketer's caption in the photo left many amused. Ajmal wrote GOAT this slang means "Greatest Of All Time"

Ajmal represented Pakistan in all three formats. He took 178 wickets in 35 Tests. In ODIs, he finished with 184 wickets from 113 games while in T20Is, he picked up 85 wickets from 64 outings. Saeed Ajmal had also faced a ban in 2014 for an illegal bowling action.

Here is Saeed Ajmal's post:

