New Delhi: The emotions were palpable on Lionel Messi's face as he attended Barcelona's swansong press conference on Sunday and why it won't be so? Messi started his Football journey with the club when he was only 18 years old and has left the club as one of the best footballers of all time. The young boy from Argentina had already grabbed eyeballs with his insane dribbling skills when he commenced his beautiful career and after spending 17 years at the club, there was so much to look back to.

The memories which Messi created will always be etched in his heart as well the hearts of every football fan. The striker took giant strides with the club and he always came up with inspiring performances against the best in the world. Messi led Barcelona to 34 titles and scored a record-breaking 672 goals in 782 appearances he made for the club.

It wasn't easy for the talismanic striker to leave the club, which he considers more than a family. In fact, Messi confirmed that he was ready to take a wage cut to stay at the club but the deal couldn't be finalized due to the financial obligations of the LA Liga.

“I was convinced to stay here in Barcelona. This is my home, our home. I wanted to stay at Barça and it was the plan… and today I’ve to say goodbye after my entire life here,” Messi said at the press conference.

Messi also confirmed that the talks are on with PSG Saint-Germain but nothing has been confirmed yet.

This is how Twitter reacted to Lionel Messi’s emotional press conference.

You’ll hope its tears of joy but in reality its not. A broken Lionel Messi is the most painful thing you’ll ever see💔 pic.twitter.com/srHBIGq351 — vinar ✪ (@vinarr__) August 8, 2021

bless the journalist who asked messi to smile one last time in front of the barça crest💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/guLZu3wPAT — andrɘa (@andreaxfc) August 8, 2021

Messi finally leaves Barcelona Other teams to Barcelona this season including pic.twitter.com/p4W16rcLIG — Mr.Patryk (@FCB_Tryk) August 8, 2021

Story of 🐐 Leo Messi in Barcelona How it starts. How it ends pic.twitter.com/FcPVHwQRT9 — AS3 (@LeoMessi_AS3) August 8, 2021

La Liga defenders watching Messi press conference like.. 😉#MessiLeavingBarca pic.twitter.com/8LPYSSYaHO — Alan (@katwesigye_) August 8, 2021