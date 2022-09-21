New Delhi: It was a disappointing evening with the ball for Rohit Sharma and co. as the visitors drew first blood in the 3-match series courtesy of some calculated hitting from Cameron Green (61 off 30) initially and then Matthew Wade (45* 0ff 21) in the end to finish off the match by 4 wickets, while chasing 208. Only Axar Patel was impressive in his four over spell giving away just 17 runs and picked up 3 important wickets.Also Read - WATCH: Rohit Sharma Grabs Dinesh Karthik By the Cheek in a Playful Manner, Video Goes VIRAL

Mohammad Shami, who didn’t make the cut in India’s T20 World Cup main squad, was selected for the upcoming T20I series against Australia. But due to the COVID-19 virus, he was replaced by Umesh Yadav, who made a comeback to the national team after 65 T20I games. Also Read - Hardik Pandya Feels Jasprit Bumrah Should Get Enough Time After Injury, Says Him Not Being There Makes Big Difference

Even though the Kolkata Knight Riders pacers picked up two wickets in a single over, but gave way 27 runs in 2 overs he bowled. Fans were not happy with his selection when he made it into the playing XI and thought he might prove be an asset after taking two quick wickets but failed to live up to the expectations as after the hammering he didn’t get a chance to bowl again in the match. Also Read - India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya’s Fine Effort Negated By Inept Bowling Display

This is what the fans have to say about his selection.

Umesh yadav out of nowhere makes it to the team

Rishabh pant is out

If this the way to back young players 💔 pic.twitter.com/GrmjJvkSEc — M. (@VK__GoatI8) September 20, 2022

I am confused. If Bumrah is not playing, wouldn’t it make more sense to at least play Deepak Chahar who is in the reserves for World Cup instead of Umesh Yadav who is not in the 19? Or just play Ashwin? What’s the point of playing someone in the XI not in the WC scheme at all. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) September 20, 2022

Nothing changed for Umesh Yadav, he has been consistently inconsistent always.

The consistency in the starts he comes up every time hasn’t changed. — Anil (@anil0412) September 21, 2022