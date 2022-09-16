New Delhi: Twitterati started slamming the Pakistan Cricket Board for their squad for the T20 World Cup to be played in Australia in October as Fakhar Zaman missed out on a spot in the squad and Shan Masood has been named in his place. Babar Azam has been chosen as the captain of the team on expected lines as Shaheen Shah Afridi made a comeback of sorts into the team after being ruled out from the just-concluded Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury.Also Read - Pakistan Announce Squad For T20 World Cup 2022, Babar Azam To Lead As Fakhar Zaman Misses Out
T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir