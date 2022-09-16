New Delhi: Twitterati started slamming the Pakistan Cricket Board for their squad for the T20 World Cup to be played in Australia in October as Fakhar Zaman missed out on a spot in the squad and Shan Masood has been named in his place. Babar Azam has been chosen as the captain of the team on expected lines as Shaheen Shah Afridi made a comeback of sorts into the team after being ruled out from the just-concluded Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury.Also Read - Pakistan Announce Squad For T20 World Cup 2022, Babar Azam To Lead As Fakhar Zaman Misses Out

Twitterati started slamming the Pakistan selectors for not including Fakhar Zaman in the T20 World Cup 2022 squad:

Including @shani_official in t20 Wc is great, but we can’t go with rizwan,babar&Shan at the same time.#FakharZaman isthe only pure hitter who can accelerate innings

Iftikhar,khushdil,asif are lower order batsmen

Lets hope Haider &Shan solve our middle-order issue

#T20WorldCup — Fahad Khalid (@Fahaad9791) September 15, 2022

Ek tournament main fail kya ho gaya team se hee nikaal diya 🥺 #FakharZaman pic.twitter.com/1mtjFg1E0V — 😷 (@Jimmy__90) September 15, 2022

If they’re dropping him on basis of his #asiacup performance then Iftikhar Khushdil asif also stand in the same category even our captain is standing at the highest rank#FakharZaman@iramizraja@Sikanderbakhts@SYahyaHussaini@FakharZamanLive pic.twitter.com/HFcCGvuJAx — shawaiz (@shawaizRocks) September 15, 2022

Ab Starc ko chakke kon mareiga 🥺🥺#FakharZaman — Abbas| Hamza/Maryam 🎂🥳 (@Abbas196_) September 15, 2022

Sach mein…aisa hi hai…#FakharZaman ko bhi rakh laity…us bichary ko q nikal dia…mere khayal se to hmre mulq ki cricket ka #TheEnd honay wala hai — Urvah🇵🇰 (@FarzandUrva) September 15, 2022

T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir