London: India wicket-keeper Taniyaa Bhatia was disappointed with ECB as she was robbed from the team hotel and in a series of tweets on Monday wrote that the thief walked into her room and took away cash, cards, watches and jewelry. The Indian team was staying at Marriott Hotel London Maida Vale. The Women in Blue won the ODI series against England 3-0.

India had played three T20Is and as many ODIs in England from September 10 to 24. While they lost the T20I series 2-1, the visitors came back to win the ODI series 3-0, marking it the very first instance of them registering a clean sweep over England in England.

Taniyaa Bhatia took her twitter to reveal about the robbery as the wicket-keeper batter tweeted:

1/2 Shocked and disappointed at Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale management; someone walked into my personal room and stole my bag with cash, cards, watches and jewellery during my recent stay as a part of Indian Women’s Cricket team. @MarriottBonvoy @Marriott. So unsafe. — Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (@IamTaniyaBhatia) September 26, 2022

After her tweet twitterati started trolling England Cricket Board here are the tweets:

Sorry for your loss. But you might find it in the British Museum 😬 — Sudeb Chowdhury (@SudebCena) September 26, 2022

Hey taniyaa, don’t forget to check into their museum. They keep all stolen stuff out there. — Pawan Mall (@Polonium210Boy) September 26, 2022

Taniyaa didn’t get to play a single match on the tour after playing in the practice match against England Development Squad Women on August 6 as Richa Ghosh and Yastika Bhatia were India’s preferred wicketkeeping options in T20Is and ODIs respectively. She is also one of the two standby players for Women’s Asia Cup, to be played at Sylhet, Bangladesh from October 1-15.