New Delhi: Netizens was unhappy with Team India’s selection for the 3rd ODI against West Indies as pacer Arshdeep Singh didn’t get a chance in the playing XI for the third time in a row in the ODI series.Also Read - LIVE IND vs WI 3rd ODI Score and Updates: Rain Stopped, Official Update Soon

Singh made his debut for India in a T20I game against England this July, where he scalped 2 wickets with a healthy economy rate in 5.14. Also Read - Shubman Gill Confident About His Batting, Says Will Go Big in 3rd ODI Against West Indies

Prasidh Krishna made is way in today’s playing XI replacing Avesh Khan. The selection has irked fans and their frustration is very evident on Twitter. Also Read - KL Rahul Set to Miss T20I Series Against West Indies Due to Post Covid Recovery- Report

What’s the point in selecting #arshdeepsingh if he will only warm the bench. — Abhi Biswas (@saidmythought) July 27, 2022

#IndvWI

I don’t know why indian cricket team is not giving chance to Arshdeep Singh in place of Prasidh as arshdeep — Chakshu Agarwal (@ChakshuAgarwal6) July 27, 2022

Harsh call… Had to play arshdeep… Prasidh hasn’t been very impressive, and could’ve tried different angle with series in bag already #WIvIND — Rahul Kumar (@rahulk_1019) July 27, 2022

This was the best opportunity to test Arshdeep Singh and Ruturaj in ODIs. I don’t understand what team management was thinking 🤦🏻‍♂️#WIvIND — Jack #RIPLegend (@Switch_hitt) July 27, 2022

Arshdeep is a quality bowler,proved himself in IPL and single T20 he played, Whether it’s opening the bowling and getting a swing or be it Yorkers at d death overs ,plus, He is left arm which is need of a hour!!#INDvsWIonFanCode#BCCI — Saravjeet Singh (@sssandhu020) July 27, 2022

India have won the toss and chose to bat first and are currently now at 115/1 after 24 overs of play as rain stops play.