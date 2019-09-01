Jasprit Bumrah stormed his way into the history books as he became the third Indian to take a Test hat-trick. He got Darren Bravo, Sharmarh Brooks and Roston Chase out in consecutive deliveries during the second day’s play of the second Test against West Indies at the Sabina Park, Jamaica, on Saturday.

Producing a master-class in bowling, Bumrah had the home team crumbling at 87/7 at the end of the day’s play. He ended his day with a figure of 6/16 in 9.1 overs. The monstrous effort of Bumrah has not gone unnoticed and created berserk on social media.

Hailed and lauded for his bowling yesterday, the 25-year-old has been the centre of attention ever since he completed his hat-trick and the cricket universe has gone wild and showered praises for the bowlers. Here’s a look at how Twitter is reacting to the brilliance of Jasprit Bumrah.

What a bowler Jasprit Bumrah is 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TDAeoBxgnl — ICC (@ICC) August 31, 2019

Sensational @Jaspritbumrah93 well done on your great spell.. welcome in the hattrick club 🏏🇮🇳🤗❤️ so so so proud of you. Keep it going brother pic.twitter.com/9iS4VZ1Rdc — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 1, 2019

What a change in fortunes, #Bumrah #BumrahHatTrick has brought down the Windies, champions of Swing,Pace& speed.The pacer has placed India on a Super high. Quality bowling, razor sharp skills for taking wickets,change in fortunes of #TeamIndia. We are at Pole position for winning — Chaitanya Prasad (@Chatty111Prasad) September 1, 2019

#Bumrah you beauty! India needed a great fast bowler that the youngsters can look up to! Will inspire a generation of bowlers across the globe. #INDvWI #BumrahHatTrick pic.twitter.com/GAUIKyeSar — Shivam Jaiswal 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@shivamj1998) September 1, 2019

Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 on an incredible achievement, what a proud moment for 🇮🇳 India!#BumrahHatTrick https://t.co/ew18pntVHy — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) September 1, 2019

Boom Boom Bumrah💥💥💥💥 Pahchan iski raftar hai

Ye bowler nhi avtaar hai Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 for test hat trick this is a very proudful moment for every indian and cricket lover.😍😍#JaspritBumrah #BumrahHatTrick pic.twitter.com/Nvnal0Ia9y — shobhit tiwari (@shobhit28061479) September 1, 2019

Bumrah returned with a figure of 6/16 in 9.1 overs and riding on his stupendous performance the Virat Kohli-led India enjoy a lead of 329 with only three West Indian wickets left. There’s a maximum probability that the Indian captain would enforce the follow-on onto the hosts and eye an innings victory. Given how dominant the Indian bowling attack has been throughout the series, that should be the right way moving forward.