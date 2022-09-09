Zurich: Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra scripted yet another historic feat as he became the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Finals title here. Chopra began with a foul but jumped to the top spot with a throw of 88.44m — his fourth career best — in his second attempt, and that turned out to be his winning effort. He had 88.00m, 86.11m, 87.00m and 83.60m in his next four throws.Also Read - Neeraj Chopra Scripts History, Becomes First Indian To Clinch Diamond League Trophy With 88.44m Throw | WATCH

Winning is a habit…#NeerajChopra shows us the way. Congratulations again champ. 💐 pic.twitter.com/E7W1nHHgUB — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) September 9, 2022

It is not even 6 hours of Kohli’s most awaited 71st century and Neeraj Chopra finishes 1st in Diamond League 2022 final in Zurich. They never fail to make us proud #ViratKohli #NeerajChopra #PROUD 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Hizu67gRMu — Aadil. (@shutupaadil) September 8, 2022

Neeraj Chopra scripts history in Zurich, becoming the first Indian Athlete to win the Diamond League Finals Title. 🏆🔝 Congratulations, Champ! 👏🏻👏🏻#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/7daWTR57Xl — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 9, 2022

Agression, passion, humbleness, hardwork = Neeraj Chopra. Sports inspiration everyone was looking for in a sport else than cricket. 🇮🇳#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/oVWIFp3HVa — शटाप (@badhiya_insaan) September 8, 2022

Chopra had made a spectacular return from a one-month injury lay-off by winning the Lausanne-leg of the Diamond League series on August 26 and qualifying for the Finals here.

He had become the first Indian to clinch a Diamond League meet title in Lausanne with his third career-best throw of 89.08m.

He had missed the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (July 28 to August 8) due to a minor groin injury he had suffered during his silver-winning performance in the World Championships in USA in July.