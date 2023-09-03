Top Recommended Stories

Twitterverse Mourns The Death Of Zimbabwean Cricket Legend, Heath Streak | Check Reactions

Streak was a legend for Zimbabwe cricket, who appeared for 254 international matches. He scalped 455 wickets and scored a total of 3141 runs.

Published: September 3, 2023 12:20 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

New Delhi: Former Zimbabwean all-rounder Heath Streak breathed his last on Sunday after battling with colon and liver cancer for a very long time. The news of his death was circulated by his wife Nadine, who broke the news on social media.

”In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones. He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the Park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity Streaky. Till I hold you again”, Streak’s wife Nadine posted.

Few days back on 22nd August, a news broke that Streak passed away due to his long-term illness. But his former teammate, Henry Olonga confirmed that the all-rounder was very much alive.


But who knew that after 12 days, he would bid goodbye forever.

Here are the reactions from Twitter ‘X’:-

