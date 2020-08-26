Lionel Messi has finally informed Barcelona that he wants to leave Camp Nou after spending nearly two decades with the LaLiga club. Top European clubs are already working out ways to get the Argentine star on their side, but the 33-year old’s decision has got the whole world talking. While some feel it is the right move, some others are heartbroken and cannot imagine Barca without Messi. Also Read - Rio Ferdinand Reacts to Lionel Messi's Transfer News From Barcelona, Reveals Frank Lampard's Chelsea Interested

The decision comes after Barca’s humiliating exit in the Champions League quarters where they were thrashed by Bayern Munich 8-2. Also Read - Luis Suarez Reacts After Lionel Messi Decides to Leave Barcelona

Here is how Twitterverse reacted to the six-time Ballon D’Or’s move: Also Read - Lionel Messi Transfer: Barcelona Star Has Already Contacted Man City's Pep Guardiola

Lionel Messi is actually leaving Barcelona. This is a whole other level of pain. I’m not ready for this. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) August 25, 2020

Time for Barcelona to choose between Messi and Bartomeu. Well played Lionel! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) August 25, 2020

Good thing for Barcelona is that Koeman has shown he can deal with club legends departing when Everton lost Tony Hibbert and Leon Osman in the same summer — Matthew Stanger (@MatthewStanger) August 25, 2020

In reality, this is either a power play by Messi, or he has talked to Guardiola and is ready for a new challenge with City in the EPL. They are the only two realistic scenarios. 📰 — Bryan Byrne (@SoccerCleats101) August 25, 2020

Also if Barcelona will insist to keep him and not considering his ‘free transfer clause’ as valid also right now because it was expired on June, Leo Messi will tell again to the board that he wants to leave the club. He wants to change. The battle is on. 🔴🇦🇷 #FCB #Messi #Barça — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2020

If Barcelona sell Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ivan Rakitic this summer, Ronald Koeman will be the only one left at the Nou Camp who has scored in a Champions League final. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) August 25, 2020

Messi’s contract with the Catalans ends next summer, but his legal team has cited his early release because of the COVID-19 situation.

“In principal, this clause expired on June 10, but the unusual nature of this season disrupted by the coronavirus opened the way for Messi to ask to be released from his contract now,” wrote Spanish sports daily Marca. “It’s the first step towards opening negotiations over his departure, on the basis of which his release clause amounts to 700 million euros ($828 million).”