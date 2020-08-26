Lionel Messi has finally informed Barcelona that he wants to leave Camp Nou after spending nearly two decades with the LaLiga club. Top European clubs are already working out ways to get the Argentine star on their side, but the 33-year old’s decision has got the whole world talking. While some feel it is the right move, some others are heartbroken and cannot imagine Barca without Messi. Also Read - Rio Ferdinand Reacts to Lionel Messi's Transfer News From Barcelona, Reveals Frank Lampard's Chelsea Interested
The decision comes after Barca's humiliating exit in the Champions League quarters where they were thrashed by Bayern Munich 8-2.

Messi’s contract with the Catalans ends next summer, but his legal team has cited his early release because of the COVID-19 situation.
“In principal, this clause expired on June 10, but the unusual nature of this season disrupted by the coronavirus opened the way for Messi to ask to be released from his contract now,” wrote Spanish sports daily Marca. “It’s the first step towards opening negotiations over his departure, on the basis of which his release clause amounts to 700 million euros ($828 million).”