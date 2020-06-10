Since the demise of George Floyd, the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter has been trending as people are narrating incidents of how they faced racial slur. Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy too joined the bandwagon when he claimed he faced racial slur six years ago during the Indian Premier League when he was part of the SunRisers Hyderabad franchise. Also Read - Irfan Pathan on Racism Debate: Discrimination Due to Faith is Part of Bias as Well

Recalling a moment, Sammy said he was once being racially abused by Ishant Sharma. The veteran uploaded a picture where he was posing with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant and Dale Steyn. He then posted a clip on Instagram where he asked Ishant to apologise. Also Read - Darren Sammy Seeks Apology From Sunrisers Hyderabad Teammates For Racist Nickname; Ishant Sharma's 2014 Instagram Post Confirms Racisim Allegation

“Knowledge is power. So recently I discovered a word that I was being called was not what it actually meant I need some answers. So, before I start calling out names I need these individuals to reach out and please tell me there’s another meaning to that word and when I was being called it, it was all in love,” Sammy said in the video. Also Read - Irfan Pathan Not Sure of Darren Sammy's Racial Slur Claims But Admits The Problem Exists in Domestic Cricket

After his video went viral, fans are now reacting.

Very important Darren Sammy has revealed he faced racial slurs playing in the IPL. In fact he shouldn’t have waited for George Floyd murder & universal uproar that has followed, to make this public. Racism anytime, anywhere is reprehensible. Needs to be called out instantly — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 8, 2020

Man, the revelation by Darren Sammy about the SRH setup on instagram opening a can of worms. But I wonder, we as a nation, have always been lusty for fair skin and derogatory towards the dark skin tones and 99.99% of us would have atleast once made a colour remark, including me! — Rishit_Sachinist*EF* (@RishitShukla) June 6, 2020

Ishant Sharma To Darren Sammy : pic.twitter.com/oXBtChqf5K — Adarsh 2.0 (@Adarshdvn45) June 9, 2020

Dear Sammy in india lot more words are used by friends in india like kaalu, angrez(for white) and many more. But this not intentionally to hurt anyone. These word are used for fun. So don’t try to hyper it . If you start taking name also you will get same reply nothing more — Ravi Mishra (@qwerty4321ravi) June 9, 2020

Wrt the Sammy situation, isn’t it strange how saying ‘black people’ in English is totally fine while same words in literally all other languages is racist.

Ofc they themselves decide what to deem as racist & all should respect, but what’s this weird Privilege to English language. — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) June 9, 2020

Calling a black person black, white person white, brown person brown is not wrong, doing it with ill intentions and malice is wrong, why didnt he said gora for dale Steyn? Steyn is named “Gun” but kaalu for sammy ? pic.twitter.com/VaG6un1tuG — Long May We Reign (@WeBleedBlue007) June 9, 2020

Daren Sammy himself posted photos with caption “Black Bros” & “Black Power”. Then why he is raising the issue over “Kalu” ?? @darensammy88 pic.twitter.com/zXxZK1wh4F — Mahirat (@MahiratDream11) June 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Sammy also revealed that Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera was also subject to racism.