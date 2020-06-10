Since the demise of George Floyd, the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter has been trending as people are narrating incidents of how they faced racial slur. Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy too joined the bandwagon when he claimed he faced racial slur six years ago during the Indian Premier League when he was part of the SunRisers Hyderabad franchise. Also Read - Irfan Pathan on Racism Debate: Discrimination Due to Faith is Part of Bias as Well
Recalling a moment, Sammy said he was once being racially abused by Ishant Sharma. The veteran uploaded a picture where he was posing with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant and Dale Steyn. He then posted a clip on Instagram where he asked Ishant to apologise. Also Read - Darren Sammy Seeks Apology From Sunrisers Hyderabad Teammates For Racist Nickname; Ishant Sharma's 2014 Instagram Post Confirms Racisim Allegation
“Knowledge is power. So recently I discovered a word that I was being called was not what it actually meant I need some answers. So, before I start calling out names I need these individuals to reach out and please tell me there’s another meaning to that word and when I was being called it, it was all in love,” Sammy said in the video. Also Read - Irfan Pathan Not Sure of Darren Sammy's Racial Slur Claims But Admits The Problem Exists in Domestic Cricket
After his video went viral, fans are now reacting.
Meanwhile, Sammy also revealed that Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera was also subject to racism.