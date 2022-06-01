New Delhi: It was a moment of surprise for Indian cricket fans as BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has put out a cryptic tweet suggesting that he might quit from his post. The tweet also suggested that he might join politics soon as he met Indian home minister Amit Shah at his residence in Kolkata. The moment Ganguly tweeted, cricket fans on twitter went in frenzy and started speculating even further.Also Read - Sourav Ganguly Posts A Cryptic Tweet, Hints New Plan

The 49-year-old recently tweeted that,”2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today. Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life.” Also Read - Sourav Ganguly To Be Next ICC Chairperson? ICC Current Chairman Greg Barclay Ready To Support BCCI President

In response to this tweet, cricket fans have shared some of the funniest reactions. Check tweets here: Also Read - Deepak Chahar Wedding: Reports Suggest Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Will Attend Reception in Delhi

1. When you hear Ganguly is resigning

2. But it’s a rumour pic.twitter.com/GAp3MbeybC — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 1, 2022

I’ve become such an Indian cricket pessimist that at this point, Sourav Ganguly’s tweet feels like a Cred ad to me. — Zenia D’cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) June 1, 2022

However, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and Treasurer Arun Dhumal has been denied reports of Ganguly resigning as President.