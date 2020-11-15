Lewis Hamilton on Sunday, won the Turkish Grand Prix to record to claim a record-equaling seventh Formula One title. Hamilton joined Formula One great Michael Schumacher in the elite list. Also Read - Formula One Star Lewis Hamilton Edges Michael Schumacher's Record of 92 Grand Prix Wins to Create History

It was Hamilton sixth Formula One title with Mercedes, who is joined in 2013, replacing Schumacher. He clinched his first F1 title with McLaren in 2008.

The 35-year-old was 30 second faster than Racing Point's Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel to claim the Turkish Grand Prix for a record-extending 94th victory. He also holds the record for most pole positions, most podium finishes and most consecutive points finishes. Hamilton's Mercedes had already won the constructors' championship for the seventh year in a row.

Hamilton’s biggest rival and his teammate Valtteri Bottas finished 14th after a poor start to the race. The win gave an unassailable lead to Hamilton over Bottas.

After clinching the seventh Formula One title, Hamilton got emotional and was in tears while when he spoke on the team radio moments.

“That’s for all the kids out there who dream the impossible,” Hamilton said. “You can do it.”

The Turking Grand Prix victory will be marked his one of the finest as he started the race from the sixth position but picked well and take the advantage of his rivals errors in Istanbul.

Few minutes after the win, Hamilton took to Twitter and wrote: To my closest friends that have made this challenging season more bearable by continuously lifting my spirits, thank you, this year would have been so much harder without you. To every rival that has pushed me to grow and become better, thank you, I share this with you too…”

“Last but not least, our most amazing team, @mercedesamgf1. We have grown so much together over the years. Thank you, and I share this with every one of you, especially Niki. We miss you every day. #S7ILLRISING,” he added.

To my closest friends that have made this challenging season more bearable by continuously lifting my spirits, thank you, this year would have been so much harder without you. To every rival that has pushed me to grow and become better, thank you, I share this with you too… — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 15, 2020

The fans on social media went berserk and hailed Hamilton for achieving the massive feat.

Spanish football club Barcelona also congratulated Hamilton and wrote: “Game recognises game. From all of the Barça family, congratulations @LewisHamilton on your 7th @F1 World Championship!. The 35-year-old is a big Barcelona fans, which he has claimed many times in past.”

👏 Game recognises game. From all of the Barça family, congratulations @LewisHamilton on your 7th @F1 World Championship! 🏎️💨

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/yCUnIhtQMR — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 15, 2020

Lewis Hamilton is the greatest driver the sport has ever seen. If you think otherwise, F1 is not the sport for you. pic.twitter.com/Yotmjcyuhh — Ehsan Hussain (@_mehussain) November 15, 2020

THE GREATEST TO EVER DO IT IN THE SPORT.😤 GET IN THERE LEWIS!!!🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/Whfgz1LsWN — ✌🏽💯 (@IMRassool44) November 15, 2020

Lewis Hamilton is the greatest in F1 history, Britains greatest ever athlete and deserves a Knighthood. No debates – you’re either racist or don’t know sport if you disagree. — JP 🦦 (@jaymesoscar) November 15, 2020