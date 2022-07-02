Birmingham: Virat Kohli is not having the best of times with the bat in international cricket and that has somehow affected in his fielding as the former India skipper misses an absolute sitter of a catch on Day 2 of 5th Test against England on Saturday to deny Mohammad Shami Jack Leach’s wicket at Edgbaston.Also Read - IND vs ENG, Day 2: Jasprit Bumrah's All-Round Heroics Make it India's Day at Edgbaston

During the 24th over of the England innings, Shami came up with a short and quick delivery outside off and Jack Leach who looked to withdraw from his poke at the last moment, gets a thick outside edge and Kohli at the slips, who when for a reverse cut, puts down an easy catch.

The fans were obviously not happy with the Royal Challengers Bangalore man's fielding as they took to twitter to vent out their frustration.

Virat lack of confidence in batting, now reflects on fielding too. He dropped easy catch.@imVkohli ,@BCCI — Fab.4world (@4worldFab) July 2, 2022

How the Virat Kohli dropped that simple catch ?

Very bad !#ENGvIND #ViratKohli — Angry Munda (@angrybanda) July 2, 2022

Catch Dropped From Virat KOHLI !! — MOHIT SHUKLA (@MohitShukla1030) July 2, 2022

Virat Kohli’s last century came in the Pink-Ball Test against Bangladesh back in November, 2019. In the first innings of the 5th Test, he managed to get 11 runs before Matty Potts sent him back to the pavilion. Kohli made a mess of the delivery as he attempted to leave the ball, but it somehow hit the bat and crashed onto the stumps.