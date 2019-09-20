In what will be for the first time, two captains, Australians Daniel Christian and Peter Siddle, will lead Prime Minister’s XI against Sri Lanka in one-off Twenty-20 International (T20I). The duo will be the first-ever co-captains in a T20I match and will lead the team against the islanders at Manuka Oval in Canberra next month.

In their official statement, Cricket Australia (CA) said that the appointment was confirmed by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the national selection panel of the board. Morrison, in his response, said that while the naming of two captains was a break from the PM XI’s tradition, both the players would be the perfect ones to lead and inspire a young team.

“Peter and Dan have not only been outstanding cricketers over a number of years, they have also been ambassadors and leaders of the game domestically and overseas. I want to thank Peter and Dan for taking on the role of co-captains so that they can mentor the younger members of the squad who will likely be a mix of players on the cusp of selection at state or international level,” the Australian PM added.

It’s confirmed! Peter Siddle and Dan Christian will be the first ever co-captains of the Prime Minister’s XI. The team will take on Sri Lanka in a T20 match on October 24 at Manuka Oval, Canberra. More info 👉 https://t.co/8ZabE1twb1

Tickets 👉 https://t.co/UVeh0zwwQX pic.twitter.com/HWidqOMpCO — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) September 19, 2019

Reportedly, both the players will direct and assist the PM in selecting a bunch of players who would be included in the squad against Sri Lanka. Over the coming weeks, Peter and Dan will assist me in finalising our squad to take on Sri Lanka at Manuka Oval next month. After the victory over South Africa last year, I’m confident we can record consecutive victories for the first time since 2006,” Morrison sounded hopeful.

34-year-old Siddle was a part of the Australian squad which recently retained the Ashes in England. Being part of 67 Test matches so far in his career, the fast bowlers has taken a total of 2267 wicket. He has also had short careers in T20I and One Day International (ODI) cricket. In the last few seasons of Australia’s T20 tournament, the Big Bash League (BBL), Siddle has established himself as a premier bowler for Adelaide Strikers.

Christian, on the other hand, has been one of Australia’s longest-serving cricketers and has been a reputed domestic player, especially in the shortest format. He has plied his trades in various T20 league across the planet and has earned a global reputation as a T20 bowler. As one of the most recognized indigenous player of his country, he also holds the distinction of leading the Australian Aboriginal cricket team.